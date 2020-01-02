The best JBL deals: huge savings on JBL wireless headphones and speakers

JBL's headphones and speakers are renowned for being hard-wearing while still sounding extremely good. And even though they're not actually the priciest around, who doesn't want an extra saving on top of a reasonable price tag at Christmas?
Fancy a great pair of five-star wireless noise-cancellers for less than a good meal out? How about a portable Bluetooth speaker for less than a round of drinks – ideal for stuffing in a Christmas stocking? You've come to the right place...
JBL Reflect Flow
£130 £100 at Argos
In our review, we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.View Deal
JBL Go 2
£30 £25 at Amazon
Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal
JBL Tune600BTNC
£90 £45 at Amazon
Wireless headphones needn't cost the earth. As well as Bluetooth wireless tech keeping you connected sans wires, these pack noise-cancelling, keeping the outside world at bay. And now you can nab a healthy £10 off, too.View Deal
JBL Charge 4
£159 £124 at Amazon
This speaker is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about dropping it in that Caribbean infinity pool (or, let's face it, the bath or a puddle). The battery is a healthy 7500mA, which helps keep going for an ultra-marathon 20 hours. View Deal
