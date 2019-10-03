The best Argos deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

Argos deals tend to be some of the most competitive when the big shopping days roll around, so with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for some big bargains.

Argos has a huge range of products in its trademark catalogues and now of course online. That includes plenty of 'technology' products, with TVs, headphones, wireless speakers and games consoles all sure to feature in store's Black Friday sale.

This is the page for all the best Argos deals whether it's a Bank Holiday, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. For now, we've rounded-up the best deals we can see, though we expect things to ramp up later in the year.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless Headphones £299 £279 These 2nd-generation Sennheiser Momentum headphones deliver wireless Bluetooth audio in fine style, which is why we gave them a soild five-star review. There's aptX Bluetooth and a 22-hour battery. View Deal

Apple iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey for £639 £479 While newer generation iPhones are available earlier generations, which are still fantastic phones with the latest iOS operating system from Apple, can be had at a bargain. Grab yours right here.View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones £179 £139 A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control.

GPO 7 Inch Vinyl Case £34.95 £18.99 Looking for somewhere to store your vinyl singles? This half-price vinyl storage box could be the answer. Available in a choice of colours, it holds up to 25 records "comfortably" and has a removeable lid should you want to air your tunes.View Deal

Beats by Dre Solo 3 wireless headphones £159.99 £149.99 Like bass and blue things? You'll love these Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones, and the £10 saving currently on offer. You get 40 hours of battery life, an in-line remote with mic, and a foldable design.View Deal

Bush 40-inch Smart Full HD LED TV £269.99 £249.99 Argos doesn't offer a huge number of savings on TVs but if you want a cheap 40-inch HD TV, then this Bush might be worth a look. It has two HDMI ports, one USB input, optical, a wi-fi connection for Smart TV apps and an internet browser.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 Inch 32GB Tablet £355 £335 A big screen, big battery and support for HDR video are just some of the highlights of the Galaxy Tab S3. There's a 32GB storage, microSD memory card, front and rear cameras and compatibility with the Google Play app store. View Deal

Marshall Minor II In-Ear Wireless Headphones £119 £69 The Marshall brand has branched-out from guitar amps to wireless speakers and headphones, and you can make a nice saving on the Minor II in-ears. 12 hours of playtime and a "2 minute charging time" are two of the stand out features.View Deal

