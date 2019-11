Currys Black Friday: the best deals live right now

The first Currys Black Friday deals are now live and there are already plenty of solid savings ahead of the official Black Friday deals.

Last year, Currys Black Friday sales brought in a reported 14 orders every second, so the retailer was clearly doing something right. With that in mind, we expect this year's Currys sales for Black Friday 2019 to prove popular.

Of course one advantage of buying online from a bricks and mortar retailer such as Currys, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, is that if you happen to live or work near a Currys shop, you can order online and swing by later to pick it up – a great option if you have any issues with deliveries or should you need any post-purchase help.

We've rounded-up the best Currys deals right now on everything tech and AV, from TVs to speakers, headphones to soundbars.

TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £549 £349 A 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV, this Samsung has had £150 shaved off it. In addition to 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, it boasts Apple TV, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Samsung UE55RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £799 £429 Want a 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV instead? You can save over £300 on this Samsung. There's 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Sony KD55XG8796BU 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV for £1,399 £799 One down from Sony's flagship LED range, the edge-lit XG85 series features a few different models but this is the one with the top-end Motionflow XR 1000 Hz technology for motion processing. 4K resolution, plus LED TV technology.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV £1599 £1099 Save £500 on this 2019 version of a five-star LG OLED, which goes easy on cost without sacrificing the company's Award-winning TV technology. Ultra HD and HDR are on-board, as well as Google Assistant for smart TV viewing.View Deal

Soundbar deals

LOGIK L32SBIN16 2.1 soundbar £99.99 £44.99 An impossibly cheap soundbar with a huge percentage reduction, if you want a basic TV speaker with a subwoofer and Bluetooth streaming, this might just be it. Just manage your expectations when it comes to performance.View Deal

LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless soundbar £300 £129 Save more than £150 on this LG 2.1 system with dedicated subwoofer at a fantastic price. The 300W of power combined with adaptive audio should enhance any movie to make it that much more cinematic. There's Bluetooth music streaming, too.View Deal

Home cinema deals

LG LHB645N 5.1 3D Blu-ray & DVD Cinema System £349 £299 This LG system delivers a superb 1000W of surround sound 5.1 audio power to your home. Throw in LG's Aramid tech, LG Music Flow compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity and high-res audio support, and you've got yourself a compact, multi-media home cinema.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79 Sony is a master of making headphones so these now affordable cans are a great option under £100. You get active noise cancelling, a built-in mic that works with Google Assistant, volume controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a 35-hour battery life for you money.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Sonos Play:1 £170 £130 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £120 £75 It has now been succeeded by the third-gen Boom 3, but at £80 the Boom 2 is still a great bargain if you're looking for a fun and affordable portable speaker.View Deal

JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker 4 £169 £129 This five-star rated wireless speaker has a 20-hour battery life, which makes it nice and portable, as well as great sound, a sturdy build and a choice of jazzy colours.View Deal

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker 4 £279 £169 Another five-star JBL speaker with a hefty discount at Currys, the Xtreme 2 offers incredible power for a portable speaker, but never in lieu of a fine musical performance.View Deal

Record player deals