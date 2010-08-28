This weekend promises to be a bumper one, so we've been on the hunt for some of the best deals on offer. If you spot any more, don't hesitate to let us know.

So, if you're planning to buy a new TV, upgrade your hi-fi or simply snoop around the shops this Bank Holiday, here are some great deals on offer. Just click the links below:

• Best Buy – The Must Have Sale runs from August 27th-30th, 20% off everything (except the iPhone 4).

• Richer Sounds – Bank Holiday 5-day event, August 28th (10am) to September 1st. Blu-ray bargains from £70, with the Samsung BDP-1580 at £69.95, Pioneer BDP120 at £99.95 and Sony BDP-S370 £139.95.

And Richer has plenty of TV deals too: you can save £200 on a Samsung LE40C750 3D TV, now £799.95, a Samsung LE40B530 at £369.95 (save £130), LG 32LF7700 at £299.95 (save £100) and LG 50PJ350 50in plasma at £499.95 (save £100).

• Hi-Spek – 5-day sale starts Thursday, August 26th at 9am, plus save 10% on all Samsung C9000 series 3D LED TVs in our exclusive reader offer. That's £700 off a state-of-the-art Samsung UE55C9000.

• Sevenoaks/Audio T– last few days of the summer sale, extended to August 31st: deals include an Arcam Solo Music (exc speakers) for £649 (save 676) and an ex-display Cyrus CD 6 SE CD player for £749 (save £176). Or a Philips 40PFL5605H 40in LED TV for £749 (save £150).

• Currys – save £250 on a Panasonic SC-BT735 home cinema system + three free Blu-ray films, now £449.99, or pick up a Panasonic DMP-BD65EB Blu-ray player + three Blu-rays for £149.99.

Alternatively, you can save £200 on a Panasonic DMR-BW780 Blu-ray recorder with 250GB hard drive, down to £599.99.

• Dixons – has the bigger 500GB Panasonic DMR-BW880 + 3 Blu-ray discs for £725.

• Argos – end of summer offers, including a Toshiba 32BV500B HD-ready LCD TV for £269.99, or save up to 20% on all Samsung TVs including a Samsung LE19C451 for £199.99 (save £40).

• Amazon.co.uk –Get 10% off selected Sony Bravia TVs until midnight, September 1st. For example, a Sony KDL-32EX503 is £470 (normally £522), and a Sony KDL-40EX503 is £582 (down from £647). Claim your 10% discount by using voucher code MYBRAVIA.

Deals of the Week on electronics include a Sagem 320GB Freeview HD PVR for £198.87 (save £51.12) and Sony BDP-S570 Blu-ray player for £175.82.

• Tesco Direct – Audio Deal of the Week, a Sony CMT-BX77DIB micro hi-fi system for £129.97 (save £40).

• Play.com – Bank Holiday Blowout, with up to 70% off Blu-rays and 75% off DVDs. Deals of the Week include Goldring NS1000 noise-cancelling headphones for £49.99 (save £110), and there's up to 50% off on other electronics.

• Multizone AV – bundle deals and extended warranties available in store until August 31st. For example, Sony Bravia KDL-40HX803 3D TV and BDP-S470 Blu-ray player for £1200, Sony KDL-40EX703 Freeview HD LCD/LED TV £799.99 (was £1099.99), Sony BDV-E370 Blu-ray system £349.99 (was £449.99).

If you'd prefer a Panasonic, Multizone is offering the TX-P37X20 LCD TV for £399.99 (save £50), a Panasonic TX-P42G20 plasma TV + free DMP-BD45 Blu-ray player + free 5-year warranty for £799 if bought in store, and a Panasonic TX-P42V20 Full HD plasma TV + 5-year warranty for £1099.99 (save £200).

• John Lewis – save £500 on the Sony KDL-40HX803 3D TV and get a free 3D pack accessory pack, all for £1299. The 3D pack includes a Sony BDP-S470 Blu-ray player, the Sony TMR-BR100 3D transmitter (required for 3D capable TVs), two pairs of 3D glasses, and a copy of the ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' 3D movie. (Offer ends August 31st).

• PRC – 3-day Bank Holiday Sale starts 9am Saturday, August 28th. Savings on a range of flatscreen TVs, and £100 off the Sony BDV-E370 3D Blu-ray home cinema system, now £299 (in store only).

• Frank Harvey Hi-Fi – is offering up to 20% off on most products and pre-orders until 5pm August 31st (excluding Panasonic, Sonos, Roberts, Pure, clearance/discontinued items and package deals).

Deals include a pair of ATC SCM11s in cherry for £693, Pioneer SC-LX83 £1583, Spendor A5 £1276, Yamaha RX-V767 £480, Epson TW5500 £3200, Wharfedale 10.1 £159.

And don't forget, if you vote for our 2010 Readers' Award you could win £300-worth of vouchers to spend at Hi-Spek.

