Rega has announced the RP3 turntable, the replacement for the iconic, award-winning P3-24.

The RP3 turntable features a new tonearm and plinth, can be fitted with the Elys 2 cartridge and comes in a choice of finshes.

Having more years on the clock than we'd care to remember, a replacement for the P3-24 has been a long time coming.

The RP3 sports a brand new hand-assembled RB303 tonearm, precision main bearing and a low vibration, low noise motor assembly.

The RB303 builds on the work of the RB300 and features a brand new tube with reduced resonance and extreme stability.

A super lightweight, rigid plinth again minimises resonance to avoid distortion. As Rega says: "Mass absorbs energy - lost energy equals lost music."

There are three finishes to choose from: titanium, white and cool grey.

The Rega RP3 will cost £475 or £549 with the Elys 2 cartridge fitted.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.