These are Pioneer's latest in-ear headphones aimed at "fashion and music lovers".

You can choose from the "trendy cherry-style" SE-CL23s or the "leather-look" SE-CL24 designs.

The Cherry version comes in dark red and white, while the somewhat more sombre SE-CL24s are available in brown or black.

Both models feature a slanted nozzle with soft silicone padding to ensure good noise isolation. You also get three sizes of tips to ensure a more comfortable fit.

Pioneer says the headphones have beend designed to offer "high clarity and powerful bass, for the optimum listening experience for every genre of music".

They incorporate 9mm drivers that deliver a playback frequency of 20Hz to 20kHz with an impedance of 16 Ohms.

They also have a gold-plated 3.5mm stereo mini jack and silver-plated OFC wire to ensure "optimum electrical contact and audio transmission".

The Pioneer SE-CL23 and SC-CL24 headphones will be available from July, at £22 and £28 respectively.

