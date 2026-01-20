Spotify is set to raise the cost of a Premium subscription in the US for the second time in just over 18 months.

The music streaming service announced on its website that the price for an individual subscription will rise by a dollar from $11.99 to $12.99, taking effect from February.

According to Music Business Worldwide, Spotify’s other Premium subscription plans are going up too: the Premium Duo tier will rise from $16.99 to $18.99 per month, the Family plan from $19.99 to $21.99, and Spotify’s Student plan from $5.99 to $6.99.

Spotify said that “occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists”.

The regularity of Spotify’s price rises are something of a growing concern. In July 2024, Spotify increased the cost of an individual Premium subscription in the US from $10.99 to $11.99. This followed a $1 price increase in 2023.

(Image credit: Future)

In late 2025, UK prices also rose for the third time in two years, with a Premium subscription now costing £12.99 a month.

In fairness to Spotify, it’s not the only streaming service to have raised prices in recent times: Netflix did so at the beginning of last year and Disney+ raised its fees in late 2025.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In our updated Spotify review, we give the platform four stars, highlighting its newly improved free tier, exemplary interface, and exhaustive discovery and personalisation features.

But even with the recent launch of Spotify Lossless, which is available to anyone with a Premium subscription, it still lags behind other music streaming services, such as Tidal, in terms of audio quality. Spotify Lossless offers up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz, while Tidal can play hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192 kHz.

Tidal is also cheaper for UK and US users, with an individual plan costing £10.99 and $10.99 a month respectively.

Spotify’s customers, however, seem undeterred. Despite the recent price rises and lack of higher resolution audio compared with other music streaming services, the number of paid Spotify subscribers rose from 252 million in the third quarter of 2024 to 281 million in Q3 2025, according to Statista.

MORE:

Spotify vs Tidal: which streaming service is best for you?

Kick off your 2026 in style with our list of the 7 best test tracks getting us through January

This musical biopic has scored a Golden Globe nomination – and it's about to land on streaming