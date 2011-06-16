Onkyo has announced its new Colibrino mini hi-fi system, complete with CD player, iPod/iPhone dock and DAB+ tuner.

Yours for £280, the CS-245DAB is due out late August/early September and comes with a pair of speakers and a remote control.

Available in white or black, the Colibrino can play from a range of sources including – thanks to a USB input on the front – MP3 files stored on a USB stick.

The speakers are a free-standing, two-way, bass-reflex design, with 10cm woofers and a tapered cabinet design.

The Onkyo Colibrino CS-245DAB is due on sale in August/September for £280.

