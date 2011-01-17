It's an all-in-one stereo music system with CD player, 30-preset FM/AM RDS tuner and 2x50W stereo amp, plus iPod dock and USB input. A DAB/DAB+ module is optional in markets that support digital radio.

It can play music from CD, CD-R, MP3 and WMA files, including those on a USB memory stick. The iPod dock recharges your portable and allows remote control and song display.

The electronics are paired with the Viso Twenty 2.1 sub/sat speaker package, specially designed by NAD's sister company PSB Speakers.

UK availability and pricing has still to be decided. We'll let you know as soon as we have the info.

