Meridian has released an iPad app for its Sooloos home entertainment system, available as a free download from the Apple Store.

The app gives full control of the Sooloos system, with an enhanced user interface and new features when using an iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad as a wireless controller.

The Sooloos iPad app finds the user's wi-fi network, locates the Sooloos system and connects to it automatically with no configuration necessary.

Once connected, the user can browse their music and control all aspects of playback in all system zones. Key features include:

• iPad support

• Wi-fii auto-discovery

• Transport control

• Volume and mute controls

• View full-screen cover art for current track

• Control multiple zone playback

• Browse by artist, genre, release date, import date, tags

• Shuffle, loop and seek

• Swim chosen music for you

• Quick Search using on-screen keyboard

• Create, load, edit and save playlists

• Browse Focuses created on your Sooloos Digital Media System

You can read more about the Meridian Sooloos iPad app here.

