Marantz Model 30 integrated amplifier launches with bold new design

Marantz has unveiled two products that showcase its new industrial design language: the Marantz Model 30 integrated amp and the SACD 30n network audio streamer and SACD player.

This new look celebrates the modernising signature design elements from the brand's products from the 1950s, 60s and 70s. It's been in the making for three years, since Marantz repositioned itself as a force in high-end audio.

The Model 30 aims to combine technical innovation with traditional hi-fi. It's an all-analogue design with a fully discrete two-stage build, with independent power supplies for both the pre-amplifier and power amplifier. The preamplifier has an exclusively designed power supply circuit which provides a stable power supply that's unaffected by fluctuations in the power demands from the power amplifier stage.

It further protects the sound purity with an oversized toroidal transformer that's dedicated exclusively to the preamp, along with a double shield steel case that's mounted around the transformer to reduce leakage flux.

The power amplifier stage's power supply delivers high current instantaneously to the switching mode amplifier, giving maximum control over any connected speakers. That should maintain signal purity even in the face of the heaviest of bass.

There's a moving coil and moving magnet phono stage, which has Marantz's own Musical Premium Phono EQ circuit and HDAM proprietary technologies to enhance performance. A built-in MC head amplifier means this stage can be used with both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, while it reduces distortion using two-stage amplification in the phono stage. And the impedance selector lets you choose from three settings – MC Low (33 ohm), MC Mid (100 ohm) or MC High (390 ohm) – to further optimise sound performance.

So, onto the SACD 30n network audio streamer and SACD player. It draws on Marantz's proprietary SACDM-3L transport mechanism, which is designed to give the best performance while playing SACDs and CDs. HEOS Built-in gives you access to high bitrate files from music streaming services like Amazon Music HD and Tidal, and multi-room functionality, while there's also a USB-DAC and built-in pre-amplifier. Voice control comes courtesy of Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant voice assistants.

Marantz's Musical Mastering software also allows for optimal digital audio conversion.

"Our main goal in updating Marantz was to effectively capture the timelessness, musicality and passion the brand has brought to the world for nearly 70 years," said Joel Sietsema, SVP of Brand at Marantz's parent company Sound United. "This is why we dove into the brand’s history first to design the Model 30 and SACD 30n.

"We knew these new products and their successors had to continue refining that classic Marantz sound, but also deliver fresh new aesthetics and build quality that contemporary enthusiasts could love. The result is a familiar, yet entirely new Marantz ID and an exciting listening experience that delivers on the Marantz promise of the most musical sound."

Both the Marantz Model 30 and SACD 30n cost £2699/€3000 ($2499, around AU$4900). Both ship in early September.

MORE:

How to choose and set up a stereo amplifier

Best stereo amplifiers 2020: best integrated amps for every budget

Best CD players 2020: CD players for every budget