Early Black Friday deals kick off today (yes, today) on Amazon

Amazon is kicking off Black Friday 2020 weeks ahead of the official event, promising new “Black Friday-worthy deals” every day from today.

For example, now and “for a limited time”, new Amazon Music Unlimited users can get three months of the premium streaming tier for free, while from Thursday (29th October) existing subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan for free for three months. Get the Amazon Music Unlimited deal.

Amazon has also shed light on some of the savings it will offer during its early Black Friday deals event (see below). Customers can use Amazon's app, website or Alexa service to find out what deals are currently live, while Amazon's Treasure Truck service (which can be opted into by texting ‘TRUCK’ to 65018) sends SMS notifications on limited-time deals.

Amazon First Reads: From now until 31st October, customers can choose two Kindle Books for 99p each (or for free for Prime members).

PC: Save up to £100 on ASUS and Huawei laptops, plus up to 20 per cent on PC monitors from HP, Samsung and Dell.

Small Businesses: Save up to 25 per cent on selected products from small businesses selling on Amazon, across a wide range of categories from electronics, beauty products, homeware and gifts.

Sports: Save up to 20 per cent on sports and outdoor products from Amazon Basics and more.

Home Improvement: Save up to 20 per cent on home improvement items from top brands including Bosch, Kärcher, Stanley Black & Decker and more.

Home and Kitchen: Save up to 30 per cent on cook brands including Circulon, BODUM, MasterClass and OXO; up to 30 per cent on homeware brands including Joseph Joseph, Vileda and Silentnight; up to 25 per cent off smart lighting and home décor brands including Philips Hue, Yankee Candle and WoodWick.

Personal Care Appliances: Save up to 75 per cent on Oral-B, up to 50 per cent on male styling appliances from Philips, Braun, Wahl and more.

Amazon Brands: Save up to 40 per cent on Amazon fashion brands.

With five weeks until the big day (or rather, long weekend), we can expect many Black Friday deal teasers from Amazon and other retailers in the coming days and weeks.

While Amazon's first heads-up (of many, no doubt) doesn't reveal much in the way of tech savings, we'd keep an eye on the Amazon Black Friday page for its daily drop of deals. Consumer electronics naturally feature prominently in the Black Friday sales, so you can always expect big savings on 4K OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, record players and more.

Can't wait until then? We have scoured the internet to find you the very best deals on a range products:

