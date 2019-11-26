Chromebook Black Friday deal: save almost 50% on Asus Chromebook

Chromebooks (essentially laptops that run Google's Chrome operating system) don't often cross our path at What Hi-Fi?, but we know a bargain when we see one. And, with a saving of almost 50 per cent, that's just what this Currys Black Friday Chromebook deal is.

ASUS C202 11.6-inch Chromebook £249 £129 at Currys

This Chromebook was already a great option for kids thanks to its rugged design and low price, and now it costs practically half what it once did.View Deal

This is no powerhouse device, but the modest specs (Intel Celeron N3060 Processor N3060 and 2GB RAM) are more than enough for your kid's homework (and definitely not enough for playing games, thank goodness), and the 10-hour battery will last much longer than their willpower.

