Cambridge Audio unveils Black Friday deals on hi-fi, headphones and more

If you've had your eye on a piece of Cambridge Audio kit for a while, we've got some fantastic news: Cambridge Audio has just released it Black Friday deals.

The price cuts are now live on both Amazon UK and Cambridge Audio's dedicated Black Friday 2019 webpage.

If you're looking for a bargain, you won't be disappointed. Highlights include the five-star Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds, which offer rich, detailed sound for less money than Apple's standard AirPods. They've been dropped from £150 to £99.95.

In the market for a compact-yet-powerful Bluetooth speaker? Cambridge has also slashed the price of its Air 100 wireless speaker from £200 to just £49.99. That's a huge saving of £150.

So what are you waiting for? Feast your eyes on the Black Friday deals below...

Cambridge Audio Yoyo (S) Bluetooth speaker £149 £79.95

Now almost half price, this five-star portable Bluetooth speaker comes complete with an extensive feature list and a smart woollen jacket. An accomplished performer at a tempting price.

Cambridge Audio ALVA Duo phono preamp/headphone amp £249 £199.95

If you own a turntable that could benefit from a new phono preamp, you can save almost £50 off the classy, well-specified ALVA Duo. The excellent, integrated headphone amp is just a bonus.

Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100 wireless speaker £200 £49.95

One of Cambridge's biggest Black Friday price drops, the Minx Air 100 packs in AirPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, plus internet radio and Spotify Connect. A seriously connected speaker – at a ridiculously low price.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Topaz AM10 integrated amplifier £199 £129

Save £70 on the entry-level AM10, a decent option for anyone looking to start a new system. Specs include an integrated phono preamp for Moving Magnet cartridges which could come in handy.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Topaz SR10 stereo receiver £299 £199

If you're on a budget, and searching for some affordable amplification, then Cambridge Audio has a Black Friday budget option for you. And, you can pocket a cool £100 saving in the process.

Cambridge Audio Azur 851N network player £1399 £1099.99

This knockout Cambridge streamer is a brilliant option that justifies every penny of that price tag. Take note of this cracking deal and £300 price cut.View Deal

Cambridge Audio AXA25 integrated amp £229 £199.95

With a focus on performance and affordability, the AXA25 boasts 25 watts per channel, four analogue inputs and a USB port. Step up to the more powerful AXA35 for a built-in phono stage for turntables.

Cambridge Audio AXC25 CD player £229 £199.95

The AX series promises great hi-fi performance on a budget. You get a set of analogue outputs, a remote control, and playback of CD-R, CD-RW and CD-ROM discs.

Cambridge Audio Minx MIN12 home cinema speaker £69 £39.95

Not much bigger than a Rubix cube, this discreet speaker is ideal for box rooms or as part of a home cinema set-up. As we put it, "Where space is tight, the miniscule Minx fits the bill and sounds fabulous."View Deal

Cambridge Audio TVB2v2 soundbar & subwoofer £249 £199

The sleek and compact TVB2 soundbar/sub combo should suit many a living room and give your TV audio a much-needed boost. Buy now and save £50.View Deal

