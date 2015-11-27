It's been a busy week with Black Friday deals dropping left, right and centre as Christmas approaches. Speaking of which, you can read our Christmas Gift pages for great ideas on the Christmas presents to give to your friends and family.

Concerning reviews we've cast our eyes and ears over Panasonic's TX-50CX700 4K TV, Orbitsound's A70 soundbar and the 8300A stereo amplifier from Audiolab.

News

Astell & Kern AK320 is "affordable flagship" high-res music player

Astell & Kern's range of high-resolution players has grown with the AK320 joining the family.

Billed as "a more affordable flagship" model, the AK320 comes in at £1499, which is half the price of the company's current flagship player, the AK380 (£3000).

It will support 24-bit/192kHz and DSD files, with 128GB storage (expandable to 256GB+) and a VCXO (Voltage-Controlled-Crystal-Oscillator) clock that helps to reduce jitter for more accurate playback.

The AK320 will be available from early December.

Black Friday

It's Black Friday, one of the biggest retail events of the year, a day on which online retailers offer products for bargain prices.

We've assembled the best deals of the day from the likes of Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Superfi, as well as specific Apple discounts and the 14 best Black Friday tech deals that money can buy.

Christmas Gift Guides

Already searching for some presents ahead of the pre-Christmas rush?

With our Christmas guides you won't have to search far and wide for the perfect product.

Whether you're looking to get something for your kids, film and music fans or just some cool tech for less than £100, we've got the ideal gifts.

Reviews

"We can fully appreciate the delicate use of colour and tone and almost completely forget about any shortfalls in contrast."

Panasonic TX-50CX700

4K TVs are dropping in price and there are a few bargains to be had. Is Panasonic's TX-50CX700 one of them?

We'd say it's worth a place on your shortlist. Packing plenty of features, you won't be lacking things to watch. However, so-so contrast and the uneven backlight on our review sample mean it's not quite a must-buy, but it still merits consideration.

"The A70’s punchy dynamics, solid presentation and crisp way with voices is exciting."

Orbitsound A70

There are plenty of options if you're looking to beef up your sound but is there a compelling reason to choose Orbitsound's A70 over similarly priced options?

Yes and no. The A70 is better than Orbitsound's previous efforts with a solid presentation and exciting sound. Some of its rivals are better in the surround sound stakes and offer improved performance in terms of music playback.

But stick with Blu-rays and it's a fine option.

"Its build is excellent and its large-scale sound gives it an edge over many rivals."

Audiolab 8300A

With excellent build quality and a wide soundstage, there's much to like about Audiolab's 8300A amplifier.

Its muscular sound still allows for a clean and crisp presentation and a satisfying tonal balance.

It's not flawless though. It doesn't have the most engaging sound due to its lack of rhythmic drive and its low-level dynamic shifts aren't as effective as we'd like.

It's impressive in other ways but in terms of its all-round ability, rivals have the edge.

