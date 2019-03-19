Amazon deal: Save money today with this discount code

Amazon is saying 'thanks' to its customers today by tempting us all to spend more money on the site - albeit with a little discount. The online retail behemoth is celebrating being named the UK’s favourite retailer at the 2019 Retail Week Awards. A nationwide online survey gave Amazon the Consumer Choice award for the third year running.

To say thank you, Amazon is offering £5 off selected orders of £25 or more placed today. This can be redeemed by entering the promo code below at checkout.

Amazon discount code

Voucher code: BIGTHANKS

Discount: £5 off a spend of £25 or more

Where: Amazon.co.uk

Expires: 23:59 March 19th

There are, naturally, some terms and conditions but otherwise it really is just a simple £5 saving. It must be used on one single transaction and of course with eligible products sold by Amazon.co.uk.

The code excludes orders dispatched through AmazonFresh, Prime Wardrobe, baby formula, digital products, video games that are not yet released, alcoholic drinks and gift cards. It also can't be used on products sold by Amazon US or by third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace.

But if you were thinking of buying an Echo Dot to add Alexa to your system or a new Echo speaker, today could be the day...