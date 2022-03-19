Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the FA Cup quarter-final for free online

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest's City Ground this Sunday in hopes of booking their place in the semi-final of the 2022 FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side might be title challengers, but Forest have already knocked FA Cup holders Leicester City out of the competition. The game is free on ITV for those in the UK. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream Kick-off: 6pm GMT, Sunday 20th March 2022 Free live stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: ITV US stream: ESPN+

Forest's first competitive meeting with Liverpool since 1999 is shaping up to be a cracker, with both teams in scintillating form. Earlier this week, the Tricky Trees came from behind to beat Huddersfield 2-1 in the fifth round and progress to the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 26 years.

Liverpool have been on something of a run, too. The Reds beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday to record their ninth consecutive win and close the gap to League leaders Manchester City to just one point.

Sunday's showdown will be the first FA Cup meeting between the Liverpool and Notts Forest since the 1988-89 semi-final, which LFC won 3-1 en route to winning the trophy.



Kick-off is on Sunday 20th March at 6pm (GMT) and 1pm (ET). Read on to find out how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool for free

(Image credit: ITV)

ITV has the rights to air Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (full details below).

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool will be available on UK TVs via ITV, STV (Scotland), UTV (Northern Ireland) or through the ITV Hub which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Australians can also tune into every FA Cup game for free too using 10Play.

Watch a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to ITV, you won't be able to watch ITV Hub when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool for free instead on ITV by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free ITV Hub live stream from anywhere in the world.

Australia: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show most live games, including Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 4am (AEDT) on Monday morning.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the FA Cup, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fight sports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Spain, Germany and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.