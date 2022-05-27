Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream and how to watch the 2022 European Champions Cup final for free

Irish giants Leinster will be bidding for a record fifth title when they face La Rochelle in the 2022 European Champions Cup final this Saturday, 28th May. Kick-off is at 4.45pm BST and UK fans can get a free Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream on Channel 4. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a European Champions Cup final free live stream from anywhere.

The early team news is in and Leinster are "monitoring" Ireland internationals Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe. The pair were both injured in Leinster's semi-final win over Toulouse a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, 20-year-old hot-stepper Jordan Larmour, man-of-the-match during Leinster's recent URC win over Munster, has recovered from his hip injury and is expected to make a big impact.

Leinster are on the hunt for their first Champions Cup triumph since 2018, when they beat Racing 92 to secure what was then a record-equalling fourth title. Having lost their fifth European final, against Saracens, in 2019, the Lions will be keen to make amends. They start the match as 1-5 favourites with the bookies.

Opponents La Rochelle are looking to go one better than last season when they lost 22-17 to Toulouse in their first ever European Champions Cup final. With 60,000 fans crowded into Marseille's Stade Velodrome, the French underdogs could be in the mood to slay the ghosts of the past.

Can La Rochelle unseat Leinster and take home the biggest prize in rugby? Make sure you know to watch a Leinster vs La Rochelle free live stream from wherever you are.

Leinster vs La Rochelle free live stream

There are plenty of ways to watch the 2022 European Champions Cup final free online.

UK fans can watch and stream free on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) from 4.15pm (kick off 4.45pm)

France 2 (opens in new tab) will also be serving up a free live stream, while Aussies can watch the action with a Kayo Sport 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Remember: If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your local stream from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the European Champions Cup final from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Heineken Champions Cup final rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN for the European Champions Cup final free live stream



Using a VPN to watch the Champions Cup final is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions Cup rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free European Champions Cup final live stream.

UK: Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream

BT Sport has the rights to show 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup in the UK, including Saturday's Leinster vs La Rochelle finale.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) for £25 a month and enjoy all four BT Sports channels contract-free.

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) will also show the final free. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) when travelling away from the UK.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

USA: European Champions Cup final live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air the Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle in the USA.

The network will stream all the action live on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and subscription costs just $4.99 (opens in new tab) a month (with commercials) or $9.99 (opens in new tab) a month (commercial-free). Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access all your favourite local streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

Australia: Leinster vs La Rochelle live stream

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), is the best way to get a Heineken Champions Cup final live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand, including Heineken Cup and Six Nations rugby.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab). There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

European Champions Cup final match facts

The first ever Champions Cup winners were French side Toulouse, who defeated Cardiff 21-18 in a tightly contested final at Arms Park, Wales, in front of 21,800 spectators.

Toulouse have won the Champions Cup a record five times and reached the final a record seven times. Leinster have won four, while Saracens and Toulon have won three each.

The tournament was called the Heineken Cup between 1995 and 2014, before its name was changed to the European Rugby Champions Cup. Dutch beer giant Heineken returned as the main sponsor for 2018/19, signing a four year deal to rename the event the Heineken Champions Cup.