Juventus vs Roma live stream and how to watch Serie A for free

Title rivals Juventus and Roma face off in the biggest game of the Serie A season so far, and having left Turin for the capital this summer, Paulo Dybala is the man in the spotlight. The Giallorossi have two wins from two but have ridden their luck at times, and Juve have the tools to hurt them. Make sure you know how to watch a Juventus vs Roma live stream and catch the Serie A action wherever you are.

US soccer fans can stream Juventus vs Roma free with the 30-day trial of Paramount+ with the code ITALY (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can watch on BT Sport.

Juventus vs Roma live stream Date: Saturday 27th August 2022 Kick off: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET Location: Allianz Stadium, Turin Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Paramount+ free trial (US)

Angel Di Maria scored and provided an assist as Juventus romped to a 3-0 victory on the Argentine's league debut, but he'll play no part in this fixture after limping off with a thigh knock. So the task of picking the lock will fall upon fellow new signing Filip Kostic, who featured in the goalless draw at Sampdoria on Monday.

Roma have started the new campaign with back to back 1-0 victories over Salernitana and Cremonese. That may be Jose Mourinho's favorite scoreline, but there are slight causes for concern. Tammy Abraham is yet to discover his goal-scoring touch, and creative spark Nicolò Zaniolo is set for a spell on the sidelines with a dislocated shoulder.

It's a 5.30pm BST kick-off at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 27th August, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Juventus vs Roma live stream in Serie A, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Juventus vs Roma free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch Serie A, including Juventus vs Roma, live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – and can now get an extended 30-days free by quoting the promotion code ITALY at sign-up. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract.

Juventus vs Roma starts at 12.30pm ET on Saturday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Juventus vs Roma live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Juventus vs Roma live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Juventus vs Roma

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

UK: Juventus vs Roma live stream with BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to Serie A, 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Watch a Juventus vs Roma live stream in Canada

The Juventus vs Roma live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which has taken over Serie A broadcast rights for the 22/23 season. You can also use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games live this season live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.98 for three months or $199.99 for a full year.

Watch Juventus vs Roma in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sports will provide live coverage of Juventus vs Roma – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sports as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Serie A 2022/23 August fixtures

All kick-off times 17:30 BST unless otherwise stated:

Saturday 27th August

Cremonese vs Torino

Juventus vs Roma

AC Milan vs Bologna 19:45

Spezia vs Sassuolo 19:45

Sunday 28th August

Salernitana vs Sampdoria

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta

Fiorentina vs Napoli 19:45

Lecce vs Empoli 19:45

Tuesday 30th August

Sassuolo vs AC Milan

Inter Milan vs Cremonese 19:45

Roma vs Monza 19:45

Wednesday 31st August

Empoli vs Hellas Verona

Sampdoria vs Lazio

Udinese vs Fiorentina

Juventus vs Spezia 19:45

Napoli vs Lecce 19:45