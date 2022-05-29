Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream and how to watch the 2022 IPL final

New entrants Gujarat Titans lock horns with second-place Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2022 final this Sunday, 29th May. Can the debutants win the IPL title at their first tilt? Or will Rajasthan become champions for the second time? US fans can get an IPL 2022 final live stream for just $6.99 a month on ESPN+. (opens in new tab) Howzat!

Gujarat Titans finished top of the IPL table with 20 points, before defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the IPL 2022 final. Needing 16 from the final over, David Miller smashed the first three balls for six, leaving the Royals down but not out. Not bad for a team that were tipped to finish last in the league! Can captain Hardik Pandya lead his side to victory one last time?

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals came through a tough Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to make the final. It's been 13 years since Rajasthan won the 2008 title under the captaincy of the late, great Shane Warne – can they pick themselves up from Qualifier 1 and make Warnie proud? With the likes of England's Jos Buttler on hand, they've every chance of shocking the imperious Titans.

The IPL 2022 final starts at 3.30pm BST on Sunday, 29th May 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a IPL 2022 final live stream for just $6.99

US cricket fans can watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live on ESPN+. Subscription to ESPN's streaming service costs just $6.99 a month, but the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle is an even better deal at just $12.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 IPL live on Willow TV (opens in new tab). You'll need to subscribe to Willow ($9.99 a month) and then sign in via the login page of your TV provider (Spectrum, Dish, Xfinity, etc).

IPL 2022 final live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the exclusive TV rights to IPL cricket in the UK. Subscribers can catch the final – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Cord-cutters also have the option to buy a Now Sports Monthly Pass for £33.99 (opens in new tab), or a Day Pass for £11.99.

IPL 2022 final live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

In India, Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to find live coverage of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English).

Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) a month or Rs. 1499 a year.

IPL 2022 final live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Foxtel has the TV rights to the IPL 2022 final in Australia. Cricket fans without cable can pick up Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals via Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). The popular streaming service costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

You can cancel Kayo Sports at anytime – there's no lock-in contract – and access includes ton of top-notch sports, from F1 to football and golf.