France vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations rugby

France lock horns with South Africa at the Stade Velodrome this Saturday, 12th November. Can Fabien Galthie's men make it a record-extending 12th consecutive win? Kick off is at 8pm GMT and the weather in Marseille is forecast to be cloudy but warm. UK fans can watch France vs South Africa on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs South Africa live stream from wherever (opens in new tab) you are in the world.

France vs South Africa live stream Date: Sunday 12th Nov 2022 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 7am AEDT Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial) (opens in new tab) Watch on Prime from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Florugby (opens in new tab) Aus stream: Stan Sport

The team news is in and France have kept the faith with the starting XV that narrowly beat Australia 30-29 in Paris last week. There was talk of expectant father Jonathan Danty missing the game but his wife have given birth and he's back with team – he'll turn out alongside alongside fellow centre Gael Fickou. There are two changes on the bench: Dany Priso is replaced by Reda Wardi while Bastien Chalureau gets the nod over Kilian Gera.

Spirits won't be quite so high in the South Africa's camp. The World Cup holders slumped to a disappointing 16-19 loss against Ireland last time out and will be keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday. Head coach Jacques Nienaber has rung the changes with Willie le Roux coming in at fullback, and Faf de Klerk replacing Jaden Hendrikse at scrum-half. Uncapped fly-half Manie Libbok looks set to make his Test debut.

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast France vs South Africa in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're away from the UK (opens in new tab) and watch France vs South Africa from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch France vs South Africa for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£8.99/month or £95/year).

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the rugby in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch France vs South Africa live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for France vs South Africa 2022

Using a VPN to watch France vs South Africa is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs South Africa live stream.

Watch a 2022 France vs South Africa live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the US rights to the Autumn Nations, including this Saturday's France vs South Africa live stream.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get an France vs South Africa live stream (opens in new tab) on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 France vs South Africa live stream Australia

Stan Sports has the rights to the Autumn Nations rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription (30-day free trial) plus the Stan Sport add on (7-day free trial) to watch a France vs South Africa live stream.

Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

Autumn Nations 2022 – fixtures list & TV times

All times GMT

Saturday 12th November 2022

1pm - Ireland vs Fiji

1pm - Italy vs Australia

3.15pm - England vs Japan

5.30pm - Wales vs Argentina

8pm - France vs South Africa

Sunday 13th November 2022

2pm - Barbarians vs All Blacks XV

2.15pm - Scotland vs New Zealand

Saturday 19th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs South Africa

1pm - Wales vs Georgia

3.15pm - Scotland vs Argentina

5.30pm - England vs New Zealand

8pm - Ireland vs Australia

Sunday 20th November 2022

1pm - France vs Japan

Saturday 26th November 2022

3.15pm - Wales vs Australia

5.30pm - England vs South Africa