Yamaha has announced the latest addition to its MusicCast range: the WXAD-10.

Known within the company as ADD, the WXAD-10 connects to any existing stereo or multichannel audio system via its pair of RCA line-level outputs or 3.5mm socket. The latter option gives volume control via the MusicCast app for Android or iOS.

MusicCast brings Bluetooth and Airplay connectivity, internet radio and a wide range of streaming services like Deezer, Tidal and Spotify. Deploy multiple WXAD-10s to create a very straightforward multiroom streaming system.

Inside the Yamaha features a Burr-Brown DAC and custom-made network module. It's ready to deal with a wide range of digital music files, including 24bit/192kHz AIFF, FLAC and WAV files and ALAC up to 24bit/96kHz.

The WXAD-10 goes on sale next month, priced at £150.

