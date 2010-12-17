Check out our Top 10 Blu-ray disc bargains too

With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, retailers are pulling out all the stops to tempt shoppers to part with their cash.

Comet is offering 10% off all Apple iPod Touch models, with the 32GB (4th gen) model at £224 (save £25), 8GB (4th gen) at £170 (save £19) and the 64GB (4th gen) for £296 (save £33).

Comet also has a range of Blu-ray players from £89.99, and a Samsung 50in plasma 3D package with 3D Blu-ray player and four Shrek 3D films for £999.99.

Dixons meanwhile can offer you a Toshiba BDX1100 Blu-ray player for £69, a Samsung UE40C5100 Freeview LCD flatscreen TV for £499 or an LG 50PK350 50in Full HD plasma for just £549.50.

If you fancy treating yourself to a new Samsung Galaxy Tab, then it comes with £200 worth of goodies, including 50 MP3s from eMusic, 15 films including Sex and the City 2, seven games and five books. New owners can claim their free content by entering the unique code in the box on the Samsung Galaxy website.

Thinking of buying a 3D TV? Best Buy has the following 3D TV offers in store until December 24th: Samsung LE40C750 3D TV with free Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and Shrek 3D Blu-ray pack for £999.99; Samsung PS50C680 3D plasma TV with free BD player and Shrek pack for £899.99; and Sony KDL-40HX803 with 3D accessory pack (glasses + transmitter) and Blu-ray player for £1399.99.

Best Buy also has the Panasonic TX-P42GT20 (£1199.99) and TX-P50VT20 (£1799.99) with 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and four Blu-ray films (Avatar, Ice Age 3, Coraline and Paul Carrack Live).

Marks & Spencer is offering a half-price 3D movie bundle worth £274.50 with any Sony 3D TV, and John Lewis is offering a free Blu-ray player with selected Sony, Panasonic and Toshiba models.

And here's an unusual one: Richer Sounds has an exclusive on the Sony Bravia KDL-22PX300 TV with Freeview, built-in PlayStation2 and Bravia internet access for just £200.

Oh, and don't forget Sony's VAT-back Christmas offer runs until December 24th too.

Amazon has a broad selection in its 12 Days of Christmas sale, from £300 to £580. There's a Toshiba 32RV753B for £314.99, a Panasonic TX-P46S20B plasma for £579.99 and an LG 42LE4500 for £488.99.

Sainsbury's will sell you a Samsung LE32C530 Full HD TV for £379.99 (save £120) and Tesco has the LG 32LD450 set for £329, while Richer Sounds is offering the LG32LE3300 for £279.95.

And Tesco.com has reduced the Award-winning Sony BDP-S370 Blu-ray player to £119.97.

Buy the latter or other selected Blu-ray players from Play.com (£129.99) and you can bag the Alien Anthology Blu-ray box set for just £29.99.

Play is also offering the complete Harry Potter Blu-ray box set (seven discs) for just £24.99 and an iPod speaker dock with FM radio for £29.99. It also has the Goldring NS1000 noise-reduction headphones for £49.49, a handy saving of £110.50.

On the hi-fi front, Audio T has started its Winter Sale, running between now and New Year, with discounts of 12.5%, 15% and more.

John Lewis is running a series of online special offers, with the Panasonic DMP-BD45 Blu-ray player with a free copy of Avatar on Blu-ray for £99.95. Or there's a Logitech Squeezebox wi-fi/ internet radio for £109.95 (£20 off).

If you spot any more great pre-Christmas bargains, let us know in the Comments box below.

