Save $1000 on LG OLED TVs in time for the Super Bowl

LG is running official OLED TV deals in the US ahead of the big game

LG has launched some eye-catching official deals on its excellent 4K OLED TVs - just in time for the Super Bowl.

The TVs are down to their lowest ever US prices, matching the savings seen on Black Friday. So if you were thinking of taking the plunge on a big-screen OLED, now might be the time.

The TV on offer is the LG OLED B8 Series, available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. All 2018 LG OLED sets support Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, as well as LG's AI ThinQ platform and Google Assistant voice control.

LG 4K OLED TV deals

LG B8 55-inch OLED TV $2,299 $1,496 at Amazon

The most affordable and probably best value OLED in the LG range, the B8 Series is here in the 55-inch screen size, and offers all the necessary 4K and HDR picture performance, plus voice support.View Deal

LG B8 65-inch OLED TV $3,299 $2,296 at Amazon

This is the same superb B8 OLED but here in the 65-inch size, should you want a super-size screen in time for the Super Bowl.View Deal

In the UK? Check out our round-up of the best OLED TV deals in the UK