How to watch Super Bowl 2024 (Worldwide and for Free)

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Super Bowl LVIII is set to be the most-watched television event of 2024, so don't miss Chiefs vs 49ers live from Las Vegas on Sunday, 11th February (11.30pm GMT).

Super Bowl 58 is also tipped to be "the most internationally accessible of all time", so we've listed all the worldwide broadcasters below – from Angola to Zimbabwe, via the United States, India and China – including free Super Bowl live streams.

But what if you're travelling abroad? Can you watch Super Bowl LVIII from anywhere? Absolutely – with a VPN (a clever app lets you change your location and enjoy Super Bowl 2024 from any country).

Who will Chiefs make it back-two on the bounce? Here's our handy guide to worldwide Super Bowl broadcasters...

Watch Super Bowl 2024 in UK & Ireland (Image: © Patrick Smith/Getty Images) ITV1, ITX (FREE), DAZN and Sky Sports (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL) will broadcast the 58th Super Bowl live in the United Kingdom. In Ireland, NFL fans can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Two. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock Super Bowl streams.

Super Bowl 2024 in Europe Tune into DAZN and RTL for Super Bowl coverage in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Liechstenstein (population 39,039). Monaco's wealthy elite can watch Chiefs vs 49ers on beINSport and M6. Hut, hut, hut your way over to Eleven Sports in Belgium, Moviestar Plus in Spain, and Arena 4 and NET4+ in Hungary. In the Nordics, TV 2 has the rights in Denmark, while TV4Play.se and mtv.fi will have the action in chilly Finland. The Big Game will be broadcast live on Max Sport 2 in Serbia.

Super Bowl 2024 in North America (Image: © Luke Hales/Getty Images) CBS has televised the most Super Bowl games in the United States, and it will broadcast its 22nd with Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, 11th February. Univision will offer the game in Spanish, while CBS-owned kids channel Nickelodeon will simulcasting the Super Bowl for the first time ever. Gridiron fans can stream CBS coverage via Paramount Plus or watch it in 4K HDR. Apply code 'SUPERBOWL' for a 30-day free trial. Want to watch the Super Bowl in Canada? Sure thing. Your primary options are TSN, CTV, DAZN and RDS.

Super Bowl 2024 in South America In Mexico, Super Bowl coverage is across ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa, C5 and free-to-air Azteca 7 (FREE). ESPN2 will screen Super Bowl live in Brazil, Argentina, Bahamas, Aruba, Chile, Equador, El Salvador, Bolivia, Columbia, Dominica, Guatemala, Guadaloupe, Paraguay and Peru. Watch live on ESPN and Meridiano TV in Venezuela.

Super Bowl 2024 in Africa ESPN2 is the place to find live TV coverage of the Super Bowl in Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Sudan and Zimbabwe. Chiefs vs 49ers, live from the Allegiant Stadium and punctuated by the Apple Music Halftime show, can be found on regular old ESPN in Haiti and Zambia.

Super Bowl 2024 in Middle East (Image: © Chris Unger/Getty Images) Saudi Sports Channel has the rights to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII in Saudi Arabia.

Super Bowl 2024 in Asia NFL fans in China can tune into Kansas City Chiefs vs San Fransisco 49ers on Tencent, GDTV and G-Sports. The NFL finale is on NOW Sports 680 in Hong Kong. Coupang will screen Super Bowl Sunday 2024 in South Korea; it's DAZN and G+ in Japan, where Taylor Swift is expected to arrive back from just in time to watch boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce score a touchdown or two. She'll be joined by other VIPs including Prince Harry and Meagan Markle.

Super Bowl 2024 in India Disney's Star Sports network has the right to stream Super Bowl 58 live to a potential 1.4 billion viewers in India.

Super Bowl broadcast FAQs

How many people watch the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is carried live in 190 different countries or territories and broadcast in over 25 languages. A recent Nielsen survey revealed that last year's Super Bowl reached approximately 200 million viewers across all platforms, including TV and sports streaming services.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where to watch Super Bowl live 2024 – 2034 YEAR BROADCASTER Super Bowl LVIII 2024 CBS/Nickelodeon/Univision Super Bowl LIX 2025 Fox Super Bowl LX 2026 NBC Super Bowl LXI 2027 ABC/ESPN (Disney) Super Bowl LXII 2028 CBS Super Bowl LXIII 2029 Fox Super Bowl LXIV 2030 NBC Super Bowl LXV 2031 ABC/ESPN (Disney) Super Bowl LXVI 2032 CBS Super Bowl LXVII 2033 Fox Super Bowl LXVIII 2034 NBC

Super Bowl 2024 global kick off times

New York, USA: 6.30pm ET

6.30pm ET San Francisco, USA: 3.30pm PT

3.30pm PT London, UK: 11.30pm ET

11.30pm ET Melbourne, Australia: 10.30am AEDT (Mon)

10.30am AEDT (Mon) Mexico City, Mexico: 5.30pm CDMX

5.30pm CDMX Berlin, Germany: 12.30am CET (Mon)

12.30am CET (Mon) Singapore: 7.30am SGT (Mon)

7.30am SGT (Mon) Delhi, India: 5am IST (Mon)

