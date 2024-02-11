Who's calling Super Bowl 2024? commentators, how to watch FREE

It's Super Bowl Sunday and Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is tipped to be the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

TV channels in over 109 countries are broadcasting the action worldwide, but who are the Super Bowl commentators – or "announcers" as US fans would say?

With kick off just hours away at the Allegiant Stadium, here's a look at the commentators who will be rocking the mic at Super Bowl 58...

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) are set to call Super Bowl LVIII as a trio.

It will be Nantz’s seventh Super Bowl in the CBS commentary booth and Romo’s third. Wolfson will appear alongside Evan Washburn as CBS’ sideline reporters for Super Bowl 58.

Rules analyst Gene Steratore will also be supply further analysis of The Big Game.

Super Bowl 58 can be watched for free on ITV and streamed for FREE on ITVX in the UK.

Craig Doyle will present ITV's Super Bowl coverage in the company of two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and NFL star Jason Bell.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports NFL will pick up the official US Super Bowl commentary from CBS, helmed by the legendary Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sharing the microphone.

Can the Super Bowl end in a tie? No, the Super Bowl must be decided on the night. If the overtime period is scoreless, the players will move onto a second. And then a third. And so on until the Super Bowl is decided by a goal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Super Bowl broadcasters 2024 – 2034 YEAR BROADCASTER Super Bowl LVIII 2024 CBS/Nickelodeon/Univision Super Bowl LIX 2025 Fox Super Bowl LX 2026 NBC Super Bowl LXI 2027 ABC/ESPN (Disney) Super Bowl LXII 2028 CBS Super Bowl LXIII 2029 Fox Super Bowl LXIV 2030 NBC Super Bowl LXV 2031 ABC/ESPN (Disney) Super Bowl LXVI 2032 CBS Super Bowl LXVII 2033 Fox Super Bowl LXVIII 2034 NBC

Super Bowl 2024 global kick off times

New York, USA: 6.30pm ET

6.30pm ET San Francisco, USA: 3.30pm PT

3.30pm PT London, UK: 11.30pm ET

11.30pm ET Melbourne, Australia: 10.30am AEDT (Mon)

10.30am AEDT (Mon) Mexico City, Mexico: 5.30pm CDMX

5.30pm CDMX Berlin, Germany: 12.30am CET (Mon)

12.30am CET (Mon) Singapore: 7.30am SGT (Mon)

7.30am SGT (Mon) Delhi, India: 5am IST (Mon)

