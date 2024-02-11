Who's calling Super Bowl 2024? commentators, how to watch FREE

It's Super Bowl Sunday and Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is tipped to be the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.
TV channels in over 109 countries are broadcasting the action worldwide, but who are the Super Bowl commentators – or "announcers" as US fans would say?
With kick off just hours away at the Allegiant Stadium, here's a look at the commentators who will be rocking the mic at Super Bowl 58...
US: Super Bowl commentary
Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) are set to call Super Bowl LVIII as a trio.
It will be Nantz’s seventh Super Bowl in the CBS commentary booth and Romo’s third. Wolfson will appear alongside Evan Washburn as CBS’ sideline reporters for Super Bowl 58.
Rules analyst Gene Steratore will also be supply further analysis of The Big Game.
UK: Super Bowl 2024 TV commentary
Super Bowl 58 can be watched for free on ITV and streamed for FREE on ITVX in the UK.
Craig Doyle will present ITV's Super Bowl coverage in the company of two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and NFL star Jason Bell.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports NFL will pick up the official US Super Bowl commentary from CBS, helmed by the legendary Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sharing the microphone.
Can the Super Bowl end in a tie?
No, the Super Bowl must be decided on the night. If the overtime period is scoreless, the players will move onto a second. And then a third. And so on until the Super Bowl is decided by a goal.
|YEAR
|BROADCASTER
|Super Bowl LVIII 2024
|CBS/Nickelodeon/Univision
|Super Bowl LIX 2025
|Fox
|Super Bowl LX 2026
|NBC
|Super Bowl LXI 2027
|ABC/ESPN (Disney)
|Super Bowl LXII 2028
|CBS
|Super Bowl LXIII 2029
|Fox
|Super Bowl LXIV 2030
|NBC
|Super Bowl LXV 2031
|ABC/ESPN (Disney)
|Super Bowl LXVI 2032
|CBS
|Super Bowl LXVII 2033
|Fox
|Super Bowl LXVIII 2034
|NBC
Super Bowl 2024 global kick off times
- New York, USA: 6.30pm ET
- San Francisco, USA: 3.30pm PT
- London, UK: 11.30pm ET
- Melbourne, Australia: 10.30am AEDT (Mon)
- Mexico City, Mexico: 5.30pm CDMX
- Berlin, Germany: 12.30am CET (Mon)
- Singapore: 7.30am SGT (Mon)
- Delhi, India: 5am IST (Mon)
