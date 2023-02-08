How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 in Mexico: live stream Chiefs vs Eagles for free

Watch the Super Bowl in Mexico for free

NFL is the second-most popular sport in Mexico, so there are plenty of ways for Mexican fans to watch Super Bowl 2023. The entire event will be completely free on the TV Azteca network, the Azteca Live App and the Azteca 7 website. Use a VPN to access Azteca 7 if you are going to be outside Mexico during Chiefs vs Eagles.

MEX: Free Super Bowl live stream on Azteca 7

When is the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy this Sunday, 12th February, at 5.30pm central Mexico time (11.30 GMT).

Where else can I watch the Super Bowl in Mexico?

Most NFL fans will want to watch free coverage on TV Azteca. American football narrator Enrique Garay will provide the commentary, while Joaquín 'Coach' Castillo and Inés Sainz will supply expert analysis and player interviews.

However, gridiron fans in Mexico can also watch the big game via the pay TV:

Fox / Fox Deportes

ESPN / ESPN Deportes

Televisa (satellite)

Super Bowl TV audiences are growing fast south of the border. Two years ago, the Super Bowl attracted 3.7 million viewers in Mexico. Last year, that number had grown to 10.6 million.

This year could be even bigger audiences if the rumours that Spanish-speaking popstar Shakira will join Rihanna on stage for the halftime show turn out to be true. Fingers crossed.

Going to be away from your casa? Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2023 in Mexico (opens in new tab) from anywhere. Details just below.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 on Azteca 7 from abroad

You won't be able to watch Azteca 7 whilst traveling outside Mexico. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for watching a Super Bowl live stream from anywhere outside Mexico. The 30-day guarantee means you can try it risk-free and see for yourself.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch any Super Bowl live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for Azteca 7

Using a VPN to watch Azteca 7 from abroad is easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Super Bowl, choose 'Mexico' for Azteca 7.

3. Then head over to Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Super Bowl 2023 live stream!

Can I listen to English commentary of Super Bowl 2023? Yes, there are plenty of options for those seeking English language commentary. In the UK, talkSport radio and the talkSport website/app will offer live commentary of Super Bowl 57. In the US, TuneIn Radio will offer live commentary through its paid-for plans.

