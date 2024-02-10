How to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024: live stream Usher, TV channels, free, 4K

Super Bowl live stream 2024

Usher will perform the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday 11th February. You can watch the performance for free on ITVX in the UK and on 7Plus on Australia. CBS is the official Super Bowl 58 broadcaster in the USA, with live streams available on its Paramount Plus streaming service. Use a VPN to watch your local Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream online from anywhere.

UK: FREE Super Bowl live stream on ITVX

US: CBS and stream on Paramount Plus

AU: FREE Super Bowl live stream on 7Plus

Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN (49% off)

Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show preview

Ready to watch a Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsored by Apple Music? R&B royalty Usher is set to take Sin City by storm on Super Bowl LVIII Sunday with a headline show that will make you say... Yeah!

With walls covered in platinum records and a mantelpiece heaving with awards, Usher Raymond is finally ready to take his rite of passage and perform the most watched musical event of the year. The 45-year-old Texan certainly still has the tunes, moves and charisma to get Chiefs and 49ers fans in the arena moving, together with around 200 million viewers around the world. No pressure, then.

As well as the earworm Yeah!, Usher has nine albums and 30 years' worth of material to choose from for a set that will surely include the likes of Burn, OMG, U Got It Bad and My Boo. That also leaves the door open for plenty of surprise guest appearances, with Usher being a serial collaborator over the last three decades.

With CBS confirming Super Bowl LVIII is to air in 4K (albeit upscaled), prepare yourself for 15 minutes of entertainment from the eight-time Grammy Award winning superstar. Fans in the stadium will be treated to audio through the Allegiant's JBL VLA601H line array system consisting of 14, 10-box arrays, with six middle arrays.

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled to kick off at 11.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET on Sunday, 11th February 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Usher likely to start shimmying roughly 90 minutes later. Here's how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show free online...

Best FREE Super Bowl live streams 2024

NFL fans all over the world can watch Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for free:

UK: Free on ITV and ITVX. Kick-off 11.30pm GMT.

Australia: Free on Channel 7 and 7Plus. Kick-off 10.30am AEDT (Mon).

Mexico: Free on TV Azteca 7. Kick-off 5.30pm CDMX.

USA: Paramount Plus free trial. Kick-off 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

Outside your home country? Use a VPN to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Details below...

Super Bowl 58 halftime show approximate start times

The exact start time of the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show is impossible to predict to the exact minute; it all depends on how long it takes to play out the first half of the Chiefs vs 49ers game. Think of all those stoppages between plays, timeouts and any potential injury delays.

In previous years, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has generally started between 90 minutes and two hours after kick-off. So if all you're interested in is that Usher performance, we'd suggest tuning in from the following times...

USA (ET/PT): 8pm / 5pm

8pm / 5pm UK: 1am (Monday)

1am (Monday) Central Europe: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) Australia: 12pm (Monday)

12pm (Monday) New Zealand: 2pm (Monday)

2pm (Monday) Mexico: 7pm

Watch Super Bowl 2024 halftime show from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Super Bowl live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a handy piece of software that allows your device to appear as if it's located in a different country altogether. That means you can watch your free Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream from wherever you are in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Super Bowl and the Halftime Show. The 30-day guarantee means you can try it risk-free and see for yourself. Five stars.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Super Bowl live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you may think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K Ultra HD

CBS and Paramount Plus will be streaming the 2024 Super Bowl and Halftime Show in the US. If you don't have cable and want to watch via Paramount Plus, you can take advantage of the platform's 7-day trial to watch it all for free. Super Bowl 2024 in 4K with 7-day Paramount Plus trial If you want to watch the Super Bowl in 4K and have a streaming device that lets you do so, make sure that you select the Paramount Plus with Showtime option to ensure that you get that UHD coverage. It's just worth noting that CBS isn't providing 'true' 4K quality. Rather it is upscaling the HD footage to 4K for the live stream. Read more about Super Bowl 4K coverage here. After the trial ends and if you choose to continue, Paramount Plus with Showtime costs $11.99 per month or get the better value annual pass for $119.99. The service brings access to a host of other sports and entertainment from CBS, Paramount and Showtime. Outside the US? Use a VPN to access Paramount+ when away from home.

UK: Super Bowl halftime show 2024

NFL fans in the UK can watch Super Bowl LVIII – including Usher's halftime show – free on ITV and ITVX. Sign up to ITVX using an email address and UK postcode (e.g. NW1 2SA) and you're good to go. Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access ITVX when away from home. Sky Sports subscribers can choose to tune in via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Mix. Shop today's best Sky TV deals. Kick off is at 11.30pm GMT, and we'd expect Usher to start doing his thing no earlier than 1am.

Australia: Super Bowl halftime show 2024

Channel 7 has free-to-air rights for the 2024 Super Bowl in Australia. You can pick up a free Super Bowl live stream and enjoy Usher's Halftime Show online on 7Plus (free registration required). Outside Australia? Use a VPN to access 7Plus when away from home. The Super Bowl kick-off is 10.30am AEDT on Monday, 12th February, so expect to see Usher at around midday.

Canada: Super Bowl halftime show live stream

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on TSN and CTV, together with RDS for those wanting French-language commentary. So if you have those networks included on your cable plan then you're all set north of the border.

If not, you'll need a streaming service such as DAZN (CA$30 per month) or TSN Plus ($8 a month) to watch the Usher extravaganza.

Remember: fans from the UK and Australia can use a VPN to watch a free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.

Mexico: Super Bowl halftime show live stream

In Mexico, Super Bowl 58 – including Usher's Halftime Show – will be free to watch and stream on Azteca 7 and via the Azteca Live App.

Here's more on how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl from Mexico.

Outside Mexico? Use a VPN to access TV Azteca when away from home

Super Bowl Halftime Show FAQs

Who is performing in the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show? Usher was announced as the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner on 24th September 2023. With a multitude of platinum-selling records, he has sold over 43 million records worldwide. He is probably best known for songs such as Yeah!, Burn, U Got It Bad and his first top-10 single You Make Me Wanna... The 45-year-old singer from Dallas, Texas released his first album back in 1994, which is why Apple Music is marketing this year's Halftime Show as "30 years in the making". Over the course of his three decades in the business, Usher has recorded nine number-one singles, and won eight Grammy Awards and 18 Billboard Music Awards.

What is Usher's biggest hit? Usher's 2004 single Yeah! is the musician's biggest hit, having spent 12 weeks at the top of the US Billboard Charts and going platinum in many countries around the world. Featuring rappers Lil Jon (who also produced the record) and Ludacris, the song won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

How much will Usher get paid for the Halftime Show? It's customary that the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer isn't paid, and Usher will be no exception. But with a global TV audiences approaching 200 million, halftime headliners can expect a huge uplift in album sales and music streaming revenue.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2024? Three-time Grammy Award winning country singer Reba McEntire is performing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The 68-year-old is coming up to 50 years as a professional performer and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. Chris Stapleton, another country singer, performed The Star Spangled Banner last year.

Who was last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show? Rihanna performed last year's Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII. Without any guest appearances, she performed the 13-minute, 11-song setlist alone and belted out hits including We Found Love, Rude Boy, and Umbrella, before closing the show with Diamonds. Rihanna's performance was something of a volte face for the Barbadian, who had previously announced she would never perform in the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The involvement of Tidal co-owner Jay-Z's Roc Nation label in putting together Super Bowl halftime shows since 2020 has seemingly persuaded her to come back to the table. The performance bagged two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.



What is the most watched Halftime Show ever? 2023's Halftime Show performed by Rihanna was the most watched in Super Bowl history with an 118.7 million average audience. You can listen to the full list via Apple Music. She broke the record previously set by Katy Perry at Super Bowl 49's Halftime Show in 2015. An average US TV audience of 118.5 million people tuned in to see her perform Roar, Dark Horse and I Kissed a Girl with special guests Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. The show averaged a higher TV audience than the game itself! It has also amassed 208 million views (and counting) on YouTube...

