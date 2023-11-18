Billboard Music Awards 2023 live stream
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 19th November, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm Central time (1am UK time). US viewers can watch all the action live at BBMAs.watch. There's no suggestion that the stream won't work in other countries, but if you're currently outside the US and having issues, you can always use a VPN to watch the coverage from anywhere in the world.
Billboard Music Awards 2023: preview
It's Taylor Swift versus Drake at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards as the two megastars go head-to-head to be the most decorated winners in the event's history.
Drake currently leads the way with 34, while Taylor Swift trails by just five on 29. Both artists are nominated for multiple awards this year – the Canadian rapper is up for 14 while Taylor could potentially walk away with 20 – so it's quite possible that we'll have a new record holder by the end of the night.
And they're not the only two that could need a truck to take home their gongs. SZA and country singer Morgan Wallen are both nominated for 17, while The Weeknd isn't far behind on 16.
This year's ceremony sees nine new awards being handed out, including four for K-pop artists and two for Afrobeats, plus there will be performances from some of the nominees. Mariah Carey, Stray Kids, and Peso Pluma are all confirmed to be appearing, with Billboard promising more to come. Coverage of the event will also include behind-the-scenes moments, so you can be sure not to miss a thing by tuning in.
Here's how to watch the Billboard Music Awards wherever you are. We've also listed the nominees and performers below.
US: watch Billboard Music Awards live stream
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are airing on Billboard's website and social channels at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, 19th November 2023.
There's no need to sign in or register, just head to the BBMAs website and watch for free.
Can't access the stream from your country? A good VPN will fix that in moments. See details below...
Watch a Billboard Music Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere
If you have trouble watching the Billboard Music Awards live stream outside of the US, it might be because it's blocked in your country. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
How to use a VPN for a Billboard Music Awards live stream
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Billboard Music Awards, you may wish to choose 'US' for the website live stream.
3. Then head over to Billboard on your browser or device and enjoy the 2023 Billboard Music Awards live stream!
Canada: Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023
Canadian viewers can catch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on the BBMAs website at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, 19th November.
There's no need to sign in or register, just head to the website and enjoy the live stream.
Any US fans away from home right now who are struggling to get the stream to work, the good news is that there is a way to catch the Billboard Music Awards wherever you are. You can do so, by using a VPN.
UK: Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023
There's good news for music fans in the UK.
The Billboard Music Awards should be available to watch in the UK completely free of charge, just by visiting the Billboard website.
The Billboard Music Awards takes place at 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday, 20th November, so you'll need to be prepared for a late night.
Having trouble accessing the stream? You can watch from around the world by using a VPN.
Australia: Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023
If you're in Australia, you should also be able to live stream the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for free on the Billboard website. The ceremony starts at 12pm AEDT on Monday, 20th November.
Away from home and struggling to access the stream? Use a VPN to tap into all the action.
Who is performing live at the BBMA's 2023?
2023 Billboard Music Awards performers
- Bebe Rexha
- Peso Pluma
- NewJeans
- Karol G
- Morgan Wallen
- Stray Kids
- Mariah Carey
- Tate McRae
Full list of nominations
2023 Billboard Music Awards nominations
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
- Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift
- Miley Cyrus
- SZA
- Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fifty Fifty
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Ashley Gorley
- Jack Antonoff
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer
- Jack Antonoff
- Joey Moi
- Metro Boomin
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Jason Aldean
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Oliver Anthony Music
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- NewJeans
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
- Beyoncé
- Chris Brown
- Rihanna
- SZA
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Chris Brown
- Miguel
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Rihanna
- SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Beyoncé
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ice Spice
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
- 50 Cent
- Drake
- Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Country Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
- George Strait
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Stephen Sanchez
- Steve Lacy
- Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Metallica
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay
- Depeche Mode
- Elton John
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
- Daddy Yankee
- Karol G
- RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist
- Jimin
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- Blackpink
- Suga
- TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Drake
- Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
- Brandon Lake
- Elevation Worship
- For King And Country
- Lauren Daigle
- Phil Wickham
Top Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- Elevation Worship
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
- Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
- Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
- SZA — SOS
- Taylor Swift — Midnights
Top Soundtrack
- “Barbie The Album”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By”
- “Elvis”
- “Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Top R&B Album
- Beyoncé — Renaissance
- Brent Faiyaz — Wasteland
- Drake — Honestly, Nevermind
- Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights
- SZA — SOS
Top Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
- Future — I Never Liked You
- Lil Baby — It’s Only Me
- Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
- Travis Scott — Utopia
Top Country Album
- Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old
- Luke Combs — Growin’ Up
- Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
- Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
- Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak
Top Rock Album
- HARDY — the mockingbird & THE CROW
- Jelly Roll — Whitsitt Chapel
- Noah Kahan — Stick Season
- Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights
- Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album
- Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
- Eslabon Armado — DESVELADO
- Ivan Cornejo — Dañado
- Karol G — MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Peso Pluma — GÉNESIS
Top K-Pop Album
- Jimin — FACE
- NewJeans — 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
- Stray Kids — 5-STAR
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- TWICE — READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Beyoncé — Renaissance
- Drake — Honestly, Nevermind
- ILLENIUM — ILLENIUM
- Kim Petras — Feed The Beast
- Tiësto — DRIVE
Top Christian Album
- Anne Wilson — My Jesus
- Brandon Lake — House of Miracles
- CAIN — Rise Up
- Elevation Worship — LION
- Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Album
- Jonathan McReynolds — My Truth
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin — Kingdom Book One
- Tye Tribbett — All Things New
- Whitney Houston — I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
- Zacardi Cortez — Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Top Hot 100 Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming Song
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
- Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”
Top Radio Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”
Top Selling Song
- Jason Aldean — “Try That in a Small Town”
- Jimin — “Like Crazy”
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Oliver Anthony Music — “Rich Men North of Richmond”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Top Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
- Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Harry Styles — “As It Was”
- Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
- Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”
Top R&B Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
- Miguel — “Sure Thing”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”
- SZA — “Kill Bill”
- SZA — “Snooze”
Top Rap Song
- Coi Leray — “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
- Gunna — “Fukumean”
- Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole — “All My Life”
- Toosii — “Favorite Song”
Top Country Song
- Bailey Zimmerman — “Rock and a Hard Place”
- Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
- Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
- Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”
- Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song
- Jelly Roll — “Need A Favor”
- Stephen Sanchez — “Until I Found You”
- Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”
- Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
- Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin Song
- Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma — “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera — “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny — “un x100to”
- KAROL G & Shakira — “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma — “La Bebe”
Top Global K-Pop Song
- Fifty Fifty — “Cupid”
- Jimin — “Like Crazy”
- Jungkook Feat. Latto — “Seven”
- NewJeans — “Ditto”
- NewJeans — “OMG”
Top Afrobeats Song
- Ayra Starr — “Rush”
- Libianca — “People”
- Oxlade — “KU LO SA”
- Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
- Victony, Rema, & Tempoe Feat. Don Toliver — “Soweto”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Bizarrap & Shakira — “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Elton John & Britney Spears — “Hold Me Closer”
- Tiësto Feat. Tate McRae — “10:35”
Top Christian Song
- Brandon Lake — “Gratitude”
- Chris Tomlin — “Holy Forever”
- For KING & COUNTRY (with Jordin Sparks) — “Love Me Like I Am”
- Lauren Daigle — “Thank God I Do”
- Phil Wickham — “This Is Our God”
Top Gospel Song
- CeCe Winans — “Goodness of God”
- Crowder & Dante Bowe Feat. Maverick City Music — “God Really Loves Us”
- Elevation Worship Feat. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson — “More Than Able”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore — “Fear is Not My Future”
- Zacardi Cortez — “Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)”
