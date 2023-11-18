Billboard Music Awards 2023 live stream

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 19th November, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm Central time (1am UK time). US viewers can watch all the action live at BBMAs.watch. There's no suggestion that the stream won't work in other countries, but if you're currently outside the US and having issues, you can always use a VPN to watch the coverage from anywhere in the world.

Billboard Music Awards 2023: preview

It's Taylor Swift versus Drake at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards as the two megastars go head-to-head to be the most decorated winners in the event's history.

Drake currently leads the way with 34, while Taylor Swift trails by just five on 29. Both artists are nominated for multiple awards this year – the Canadian rapper is up for 14 while Taylor could potentially walk away with 20 – so it's quite possible that we'll have a new record holder by the end of the night.

And they're not the only two that could need a truck to take home their gongs. SZA and country singer Morgan Wallen are both nominated for 17, while The Weeknd isn't far behind on 16.

This year's ceremony sees nine new awards being handed out, including four for K-pop artists and two for Afrobeats, plus there will be performances from some of the nominees. Mariah Carey, Stray Kids, and Peso Pluma are all confirmed to be appearing, with Billboard promising more to come. Coverage of the event will also include behind-the-scenes moments, so you can be sure not to miss a thing by tuning in.

Here's how to watch the Billboard Music Awards wherever you are. We've also listed the nominees and performers below.

US: watch Billboard Music Awards live stream

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are airing on Billboard's website and social channels at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, 19th November 2023. There's no need to sign in or register, just head to the BBMAs website and watch for free. Can't access the stream from your country? A good VPN will fix that in moments. See details below...

Watch a Billboard Music Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you have trouble watching the Billboard Music Awards live stream outside of the US, it might be because it's blocked in your country. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for a Billboard Music Awards live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Billboard Music Awards, you may wish to choose 'US' for the website live stream.

3. Then head over to Billboard on your browser or device and enjoy the 2023 Billboard Music Awards live stream!

Canada: Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023

Canadian viewers can catch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on the BBMAs website at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, 19th November. There's no need to sign in or register, just head to the website and enjoy the live stream. Any US fans away from home right now who are struggling to get the stream to work, the good news is that there is a way to catch the Billboard Music Awards wherever you are. You can do so, by using a VPN.

UK: Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023

There's good news for music fans in the UK. The Billboard Music Awards should be available to watch in the UK completely free of charge, just by visiting the Billboard website. The Billboard Music Awards takes place at 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday, 20th November, so you'll need to be prepared for a late night. Having trouble accessing the stream? You can watch from around the world by using a VPN.

Australia: Watch Billboard Music Awards 2023

If you're in Australia, you should also be able to live stream the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for free on the Billboard website. The ceremony starts at 12pm AEDT on Monday, 20th November. Away from home and struggling to access the stream? Use a VPN to tap into all the action.

Who is performing live at the BBMA's 2023?

2023 Billboard Music Awards performers

Bebe Rexha

Peso Pluma

NewJeans

Karol G

Morgan Wallen

Stray Kids

Mariah Carey

Tate McRae

Full list of nominations

2023 Billboard Music Awards nominations

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

SZA

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

Drake

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

Karol G

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Jimin

NewJeans

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

Blackpink

Suga

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

For King And Country

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time

SZA — SOS

Taylor Swift — Midnights

Top Soundtrack

“Barbie The Album”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By”

“Elvis”

“Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Brent Faiyaz — Wasteland

Drake — Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights

SZA — SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

Future — I Never Liked You

Lil Baby — It’s Only Me

Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

Travis Scott — Utopia

Top Country Album

Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs — Growin’ Up

Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time

Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY — the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll — Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan — Stick Season

Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Eslabon Armado — DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo — Dañado

Karol G — MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma — GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album

Jimin — FACE

NewJeans — 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

Stray Kids — 5-STAR

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE — READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Drake — Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM — ILLENIUM

Kim Petras — Feed The Beast

Tiësto — DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson — My Jesus

Brandon Lake — House of Miracles

CAIN — Rise Up

Elevation Worship — LION

Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds — My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin — Kingdom Book One

Tye Tribbett — All Things New

Whitney Houston — I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez — Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean — “Try That in a Small Town”

Jimin — “Like Crazy”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Oliver Anthony Music — “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”

Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”

Miguel — “Sure Thing”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

SZA — “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray — “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”

Gunna — “Fukumean”

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole — “All My Life”

Toosii — “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman — “Rock and a Hard Place”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”

Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll — “Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez — “Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma — “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera — “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny — “un x100to”

KAROL G & Shakira — “TQG”

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma — “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Fifty Fifty — “Cupid”

Jimin — “Like Crazy”

Jungkook Feat. Latto — “Seven”

NewJeans — “Ditto”

NewJeans — “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song

Ayra Starr — “Rush”

Libianca — “People”

Oxlade — “KU LO SA”

Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe Feat. Don Toliver — “Soweto”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira — “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”

Elton John & Britney Spears — “Hold Me Closer”

Tiësto Feat. Tate McRae — “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake — “Gratitude”

Chris Tomlin — “Holy Forever”

For KING & COUNTRY (with Jordin Sparks) — “Love Me Like I Am”

Lauren Daigle — “Thank God I Do”

Phil Wickham — “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song