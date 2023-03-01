How to watch The Mandalorian season 3: live stream the Star Wars spinoff wherever you are

The Mandalorian season 3 live stream

The Mandalorian season 3 hoves into view on 1st March 2023 on Disney+ in the UK, US and Australia. Disney+ costs from £7.99 / $7.99 / AU$13.99 a month. And you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu in the US for $9.99 a month, or with OnePass in Australia to get free delivery from some of the country's biggest brands like Target and Catch. US viewers can also sign up to just Disney+ for $6.99 for the first three months. And in the UK you can pay a yearly subscription of £79.90 a year, which works out nearly £16 cheaper than the monthly sub. So there are plenty of ways to buy.

The Mandalorian season 3 live stream: preview

Ready for more Star Wars? The Mandalorian season 3 – which is set in the Star Wars universe – returns to Disney+. Pedro Pascal is back as Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian), a bounty hunter on his way back to Mandalore to atone for his past sins. He's accompanied by his trusty companion Grogu (better known as Baby Yoda).

The series is set after the events of Return of the Jedi in the original Star Wars trilogy. It was one of the House of Mouse's flagship series when Disney+ originally launched, so fans will welcome it back with open arms.

What can we expect from season 3? According to Giancarlo Esposito (who plays Moff Gideon in the show) "you're really gonna start to get some answers" in the third and fourth seasons. That's right, the show has already been renewed for season 4.

All eight episodes of season 3 are written by showrunner Jon Favreau (though he brought in some extra writing help for a couple of them). After the season 2 finale introduced another Star Wars spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, Favreau quelled speculation that The Mandalorian would shift its focus to Din Djarin's fellow bounty hunter Bona Fett, and that season three would continue with Djarin as its centre.

Plenty of the series co-stars return, including Carl Weathers (The Predator) as Greef Karga. Weathers also directed part of the third season, along with Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey and Rachel Morrison.

As with previous seasons, episodes come in chapters, and drop weekly, starting on 1st March through 19th April. You can watch The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+ (opens in new tab).

When does The Mandalorian season 3 start? The Mandalorian season three launches on Wednesday 1st March on Disney+ wherever the streaming service is available. New episodes drop weekly.

US: watch The Mandalorian season 3 live stream

The Mandalorian season three is part of the Star Wars universe which is owned by Disney. Hence the show is exclusive to Disney+. While Disney did bring the first ever episode of The Mandalorian to cable TV recently (on ABC, Freeform and FX), it was a one off, so don't expect to see season three on there anytime soon.

You have a number of options when it comes to a Disney+ subscription in the US. Pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan or cut the commercials and pay $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. You also have the option of its Disney+ bundles.

Disney+ is home to all things Star Wars, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, National Geographic, and of course, the entire Disney back catalogue. Hulu brings originals like The Handmaid's Tale, movies like Prey, and classics like Bob's Burgers, while ESPN covers all your sports needs.

Can I watch The Mandalorian season 3 in the UK?

You can watch The Mandalorian season three in the UK on Disney+. Episodes air weekly, starting on Wednesday 1st March. There's no free trial, but you can subscribe for a year and save 16 per cent.

Can I watch The Mandalorian season 3 in Australia?

You can! In Australia, The Mandalorian season 3 is on Disney+ (opens in new tab), just like in the UK and US, with episodes dropping weekly.

Watch The Mandalorian season 3 in Canada

The Mandalorian season 3 is also available on Disney+ (opens in new tab) in Canada, where the service costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 for the year.