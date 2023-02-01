How to watch Super Bowl 2023: live stream, TV channel, 4K Ultra HD

Super Bowl live stream 2023

Super Bowl 2023 is 100% free to watch in the UK on ITVX, and in Australia on 7Plus. Fox is the official broadcaster of Chiefs vs Eagles in the USA. Use a VPN to watch a local Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.

UK: Free Super Bowl live stream on ITVX (opens in new tab)

AU: Free Super Bowl live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Super Bowl 2023 preview

Super Bowl 57 is scheduled to kick off at 11.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET on 12th February 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be the first time that the Chiefs have faced the Eagles in the NFL season finale.

The Chiefs advanced to their third Super Bowl in four years after 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship final. The Eagles meanwhile flew into their first Super Bowl in five years after crushing the injury-hit 49ers in the NFC playoff.

Philadelphia are slight favourites but Super Bowl 57 will showcase two of the finest dual-threat quarterbacks in the business. Kansas' Patrick Mahomes will be gunning for his second Super Bowl victory, while Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts is just one win away from his first.

So, who will win Super Bowl 2023? Deciding factors include how well Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain has healed, the accuracy of Jalen Hurts' passing game and the stability of Kansas' rookie defence, led by Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams.

The cheapest Super Bowl ticket is priced at $5368 (£4337) but NFL fans can watch a Super Bowl 2023 live stream free online in the UK and Australia. Fans travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch a free live stream.

Best FREE Super Bowl live streams 2023

NFL fans all over the world can watch a Super Bowl live stream free of charge on:

UK: Free on ITV and ITVX. Kick off 23:30 GMT.

Australia: Free on Channel 7 and 7Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off 10:30am AEDT (Mon).

Mexico: Free on TV Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). Kick off 17:30 CDMX.

Germany: free on ProSieben. Kick off 00:30 CET (Mon).

USA: Fubo TV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Kick off 18:30 ET / 15:30 PT.

Outside your home country? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Details below...

Watch Super Bowl 2023 from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Super Bowl live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a magical piece of software that sets your device appear as if it's located the country of your choice, meaning you to watch a free Chiefs vs Eagles live stream from wherever you are in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Super Bowl 2023. The 30-day guarantee means you can try it risk-free and see for yourself. Five stars.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Super Bowl live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

Watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K Ultra HD

(opens in new tab) FuboTV will be streaming Super Bowl 2023 in 4K on Fox. Use the Fubo 7-day trial (opens in new tab) to and watch for free. Super Bowl 2023 in 4K with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab) Fubo TV's Elite package gets you access to Super Bowl 2023 in gorgeous 4K Ultra HD. The package usually costs $85 a month, so the 7-day free trial is very welcome indeed. No contract, no commitment. Cancel anytime. YouTube TV with 4K ($65 a month) will also stream Super Bowl 2023 in Ultra HD. However, you only get a 3-day free trial. Outside the US? Use a VPN to access Fubo TV or YouTube TV when away from home (opens in new tab).

UK: Super Bowl live stream

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in the UK can watch Chiefs vs Eagles free on ITV and ITVX. Sign up to ITVX using an email address and a UK zip code (e.g. W12 7RU) and you're off to the races! Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access ITVX when away from home (opens in new tab). Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Action HD. Kick off – 11.30pm GMT. Shop today's best Sky TV deals. NFL Game Pass is another option. A Super Bowl streaming pass costs just £0.99.

Australia: Super Bowl live stream

(opens in new tab) Channel 7 has free-to-air rights for the 2023 Super Bowl in Australia. You can pick up a free Super Bowl live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab) (registration required). Outside Australia? Use a VPN to access 7Plus when away from home (opens in new tab). Super Bowl kick off is 10:30am AEST on Monday, 13th February.

US: Super Bowl live stream 2023

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 2023 is live on Fox Sports in the USA – but you can watch without cable. Live streaming TV service Sling (opens in new tab) ($20/month) carries Fox Sports, making it a great way to watch Chiefs vs Eagles. DEAL: Super Bowl 2023 live on Sling (opens in new tab) (50% off first month) Sling Blue is usually $40 per month but you can get 50% off your first month right now. No long contracts. Cancel at any time. Don't miss out! You can also watch on Peacock TV ($5/month). Mobile and tablet live streams are available via the NFL Plus app ($5/month).

Canada: Super Bowl live stream

Canadians must pay to watch Super Bowl 57. The game will be live on DAZN ($20 CAD/month).

Remember, though: fans in the UK and Australia can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch a free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.

Mexico: Super Bowl live stream

In Mexico, Super Bowl 57 will be free to watch and stream on TV Azteca.

Outside Mexico? Use a VPN to access TV Azteca when away from home (opens in new tab)

Germany: Super Bowl live stream

Free-to-air channel ProSieben will show Super Bowl 57 in Germany. Head to the ProSieben website, registers for an account, and enjoy the Super Bowl free live stream.

Outside Germany? Use a VPN to access ProSieben when away from home (opens in new tab).

Super Bowl halftime show 2023

(Image credit: NFL)

Don't go too far at halftime else you might miss Rihanna performing the Super Bowl halftime show. The "We Found Love" singer is the confirmed headliner for 2023.

The halftime show typically lasts 12 minutes and features surprise guests.

Super Bowl FAQs

Who is favoured to win Super Bowl 2023? The Chiefs entered the playoffs as the favourites to win the Super Bowl but the Philadelphia Eagles became the new +2 favourites after the AFC and NFC Championship games.

How much is a Super Bowl ticket? The cheapest ticket is priced at $5368 (£4337). A pair of VIP seats on the lower level, plus entry to the official NFL tailgate party and 4-star hotel accommodation costs $50,000 (£40,300).

Where is the Super Bowl in 2024? Super Bowl 2024 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MORE:

Best TV for watching the Super Bowl in 4K

Go big or go home: best 65-inch TVs