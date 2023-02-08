How to watch the Super Bowl in Canada: live stream Chiefs vs Eagles

Watch Super Bowl 2023 in Canada

Canadians can get a pretty raw deal if they want to watch the Super Bowl for free. If you've got cable, then you should be ok but otherwise the streaming options aren't many, or cheap.

Compare that to the free live stream options for Super Bowl 2023, as listed below, which are accessible from Canada by using a VPN (opens in new tab), if you're a citizen of one of those countries listed currently away from home and in the Great White North.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 for free

UK: Free Super Bowl live stream on ITVX (opens in new tab)

AU: Free Super Bowl live stream on 7Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Super Bowl 2023 TV channel in Canada

TSN and CTV are the national broadcasters with the TV rights to Super Bowl 2023. If you're a cable subscriber, then you'll be able to watch with those.

While TSN is a paid-for service, CTV is free. The catch is that you won't be able to watch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream free on CTV without plugging in your cable provider details to CTV's online streaming services on your browser or app. So, if you don't have cable at all, you'll need the third option just below.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 without cable in Canada

DAZN holds the streaming rights to Super Bowl 2023 in Canada for those looking to watch a Chiefs vs Eagles live stream without a cable subscription.

It's CA$24.99 per month or you can save some money by signing up for a year for $199.99 a year. That's a good option if you're planning on watching plenty of NFL next season given that every single game is available on DAZN.

(opens in new tab) Watch Super Bowl 2023 on DAZN (CA$24.99 / month (opens in new tab))

DAZN is the home of all NFL games in Canada. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). It's also where you'll find Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer.

What time is Super Bowl 2023 kick-off and show?

Super Bowl 2023 kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30 pm PT on Sunday February 12 in Canada.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is scheduled at some point not long after 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Watch any Super Bowl 2023 stream from abroad

If you're looking to tune into your usual domestic Super Bowl 2023 coverage while abroad in Canada, you will mostly likely find your access to Fox, Sling, ITVX, 7Plus and the like, blocked. To get around that you'll need a VPN.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for watching a Super Bowl live stream the originates from anywhere outside Canada. The 30-day guarantee means you can try it risk-free and see for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch any Super Bowl live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Super Bowl 2023

Using a VPN to watch a Super Bowl stream from abroad is easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Super Bowl, you may wish to choose 'UK' for the free live stream on ITVX.

3. Then head over to the streaming service on your browser or device and enjoy the Super Bowl 2023 live stream!

MORE:

Best TV for watching the Super Bowl in 4K

Go big or go home: best 65-inch TVs