Super Bowl 2023: 5 free ways to watch Super Bowl LVII without cable

The Kansas City Chiefs about about to go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium, and you can watch Super Bowl for free online – at no cost to you.

Below, we have listed our top five ways to watch Super Bowl 2023 for free, so you can live stream the NFL spectacular – plus Rihanna's Halftime Show – without cable, satellite or even an aerial.

Can two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes make history at State Farm Stadium? Grab your Super Bowl snacks as we run down the top five free ways to score a Super Bowl free live stream...

Top 5 free ways to watch Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 2023: when is it? Super Bowl LVII – the final playoff game of the National Football League (NFL) – kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30pm AEDT

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on? Fox television broadcast network will air Super Bowl LVII, the National Football League championship game, in the United States. It's set to air on Sky Sports NFL (407) and Sky Sports Main Event (401) in the UK.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl? AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will meet NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at the 57th Super Bowl today, Sunday 12th February.

Where is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVII takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Capacity is 73,000.

How big is the Super Bowl TV audience? A predicted 192 million viewers.

Who is performing at Super Bowl? Rihanna will perform the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII. Tidal investor Jay-Z and Latin superstar Shakira are expected to be the guest stars.

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem? Grammy-winning Country artist Chris Stapleton (Tennessee Whiskey) will sing the national anthem.

What are the Super Bowl odds? Odds can change but as of the time of writing, DraftKings says the Philadelphia Eagles are -125 favourites to win the 2023 Super Bowl. Legendary NFL video game Madden 23 predicts that the Eagles will win, says Businesswire.

Super Bowl global kick off times

New York, USA: 6.30 pm ET

6.30 pm ET San Francisco, USA: 3.30 pm PT

3.30 pm PT London, UK: 11.30 pm ET

11.30 pm ET Melbourne, Australia: 10.30 am AEDT (Mon)

10.30 am AEDT (Mon) Mexico City, Mexico: 5.30 pm CDMX

5.30 pm CDMX Berlin, Germany: 00.30 am CET

00.30 am CET Singapore: 7.30 am SGT (Mon)

7.30 am SGT (Mon) Delhi, India: 5am IST (Mon)

Watch Super Bowl live streams free from abroad

