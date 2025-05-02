How to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs William Scull live: streaming options, start time and full fight card

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull live streams online from anywhere

The Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs William Scull live stream features all four super-middleweight titles in a thrilling bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Canelo holds the WBC, WBO, and WBA belts at 168lbs but was stripped of the IBF title after choosing to fight Edgar Berlanga instead of mandatory challenger Scull.

Scull stepped in, beat Vladimir Shishkin to claim the vacant IBF belt, and now has the chance to become undisputed champion. To do that, he must upset one of the all-time great pound-for-pound fighters.

The undefeated Cuban has just nine stoppages and has never faced anyone near Canelo’s level. While the Mexican star has had a long career, he's still the man to beat at super-middleweight, with recent wins over Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, and Jermell Charlo.

Below we have everything you need to watch a Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Sun) / 9 a.m. AEDT (Sun).

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Sun) / 9 a.m. AEDT (Sun). Canelo vs Scull: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sun) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Sun).

11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sun) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Sun). U.S. PPV — DAZN

U.K. PPV — DAZN

FREE STEAM — Watch on delay Azteca 7 (Mexico)

— Unblock any stream: NordVPN – the No.1 boxing VPN

Can I watch a Canelo vs Scull live stream for free?

Unfortunately not. Previously, fight fans in Mexico have been able to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fights for free on Azteca 7. However, that won't be the case this time around as streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the fight live.

If you live in Mexico, though, you can watch a pre-record of the fight in its entirety, albeit not live and as it happens. The programme will start at 10 p.m. CST, though details are yet to be released about the exact start time of the Canelo vs Scull fight.

Away from Mexico when the fight takes place? Remember to fire up a VPN to be able to watch the pre-record Canelo vs Scull fight as if you were back home. We recommend NordVPN, scroll down for more information.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular boxing live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that makes your device appear as if it's in a different country, enabling you to watch the Canelo vs Scull live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in the U.S.

Fight fans in America can watch Canelo vs Scull live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $59.99.

There's also a bundle PPV package available with the Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero fight (plus Devin Haney on the undercard) from Times Square, New York City, on Friday, May 2. For $90, you get access to both Canelo vs Scull and Garcia vs Romero.

You must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Canelo vs Scull live stream on your usual DAZN account, get a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in the U.K.

The Canelo vs Scull live stream is available on DAZN in the U.K and is priced at £21.99.

If you would like Friday night's Garcia vs Romero PPV as part of a bundle then you can buy both for £34.99.

Remember, you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Canelo vs Scull online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in Australia

Boxing fans Down Under can watch Canelo vs Scull live streams via DAZN.

In Australia, the PPV fee comes in at AU$39.99. If you want the aforementioned Garcia vs Romero fight bundled in, it'll set you back AU$62.99.

You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Traveling away from Australia? Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

Watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Canelo vs Scull fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $59.99.

Like in the U.S., if you want to combine it with the Garcia vs Romero fight on Friday night, then you can buy a bundle for $90.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, with prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in the rest of the world

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them) it's DAZN again for a Canelo vs Scull live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

The PPV costs $24.99 but remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Canelo vs Scull tale of the tape

Canelo Alvarez

Nationality: Mexican

Age: 34

Height: 5' 7.5"

Reach: 70.5"

Total fights: 66

Record: 62-2-2 (39 KOs)

William Scull

Nationality: Cuban

Age: 32

Height: 5' 11.5"

Reach: 73"

Total fights: 23

Record: 23-0 (9 KOs)

Canelo vs Scull fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull; Super middleweight, for the undisputed title

Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia; Super middleweight

Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba; Heavyweight

Badou Jack vs Norair Mikaeljan; Cruiserweight, for the WBC title

Marco Verde vs Michel Polina; Middleweight

Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero; Middleweight