Super Bowl LVIII to air in 4K HDR

Next month's Super Bowl LVIII will air in 4K HDR. For the first time, CBS Sports will broadcast the big game in the resolution, as well as in 1080p HD HDR.

Fox Sports broadcast last year's Super Bowl and the 54th contest in 2020 in 4K, but both were upconverted streams.

CBS says that the 1080p feed will be available on most platforms, while the 4K HDR one will be supplied to various MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPDs (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor). It hasn't named these yet. But we do know that the CBS broadcast will be available via Paramount+, which is available on devices like mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Apple TV and Fire TV devices and smart TVs.

HDR stands for high dynamic range. It enhances the contrast of the image (the difference between the lightest and darkest parts) with more gradual steps in between. This creates a greater sense of depth, making it look more lifelike.

CBS is promising over 10 hours of Super Bowl coverage. Its pregame, halftime (including Usher's performance at the halftime show) and postgame coverage will also be available in 4K HDR and 1080p HDR. So if you've always wanted to see the singer leave his sneakers on stage in stunningly high resolution, now's your chance.

For the first time, the match will air alongside a kid-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday 11th February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT (10.30am AEDT on Monday 12th February). We don't know which two teams will compete yet – that'll be decided by the playoffs. Whoever it is, they'd better look their best.

