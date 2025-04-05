Grand National live stream 2025: Watch today's Aintree Race free online from anywhere

Watch Grand National 2025 live streams

The 2025 Grand National – the world's most prestigious National Hunt steeplechase – returns to Aintree today and is free to watch on ITV and ITVX. Defending champion I Am Maximus is the favourite but faces a tough test from 33 other horses, including 2023 champion Iroko and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois.

Who will be first past the post at Aintree? Who are the Grand National runners and riders? We have everything you need to watch a free Grand National live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch 2025 Grand National live streams for FREE

Fans in the UK and Ireland are among the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch 2025 Grand National live streams for FREE.

In the UK, the race from Aintree will be shown on ITV and on its streaming service, ITVX.

In Ireland, a live stream can be found on VM Play.

Unblock geo-restrictions: Use a VPN to watch Grand National 2025 for free on your usual streaming service above if you're away from the UK or Ireland.

Watch 2025 Grand National live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular horse racing live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Grand National 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Grand National live streams 2025 in the US

Horse racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Grand National on FanDuelTV. Plus, highlights will be shown later on Fox Sports..

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Grand National live stream 2025 in Australia

In Australia, the 2025 Grand National is scheduled to be shown on Racing.com, which can also be accessed with selected Foxtel packages.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Foxtel when traveling abroad.

2025 Grand National schedule

All times are BST local time on Saturday, April 5

1.20pm – William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle

1.55pm – Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle

2.30pm – William Hill Handicap Steeplechase

3.05pm – Ivy Liverpool Hurdle

4pm – Randox Grand National Handicap Steeplechase

5pm – Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Steeplechase

5.35pm – Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat

2025 Grand National runners and riders

1. I Am Maximus Paul Townend

2. Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch

3. Nick Rockett Patrick Mullins

4. Grangeclare West Brian Hayes

5. Hewick Gavin Sheehan

6. Minella Indo Rachael Blackmore

7. Appreciate It Sean O'Keeffe

8. Minella Cocooner Jonathan Burke

9. Conflated Jordan Gainford

10. Stumptown Keith Donoghue

11. Hitman Freddie Gingell

12. Beauport Sam Twiston-Davies

13. Bravemansgame James Reveley

14. Chantry House James Bowen

15. Threeunderthrufive Harry Skelton

16. Perceval Legallois Mark Walsh

17. Kandoo Kid Harry Cobden

18. Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr

19. Intense Raffles J J Slevin

20. Senior Chief Darragh O'Keeffe

21. Idas Boy Harry Bannister

22. Fil Dor Sam Ewing

23. Broadway Boy Tom Bellamy

24. Coko Beach Jody McGarvey

25. Stay Away Fay Paul O'Brien

26. Meetingofthewaters Danny Mullins

27. Monbeg Genius Nick Scholfield

28. Vanillier Sean Flanagan

29. Horantzau D'airy Ciaran Gethings

30. Hyland Nico de Boinville

31. Celebre D'allen Micheal Nolan

32. Three Card Brag Sean Bowen

33. Twig Beau Morgan

34. Duffle Coat Danny Gilligan