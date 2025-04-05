Grand National live stream 2025: Watch today's Aintree Race free online from anywhere
Watch Grand National 2025 live streams
The 2025 Grand National – the world's most prestigious National Hunt steeplechase – returns to Aintree today and is free to watch on ITV and ITVX. Defending champion I Am Maximus is the favourite but faces a tough test from 33 other horses, including 2023 champion Iroko and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois.
Who will be first past the post at Aintree? Who are the Grand National runners and riders? We have everything you need to watch a free Grand National live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
Can I watch 2025 Grand National live streams for FREE
Fans in the UK and Ireland are among the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch 2025 Grand National live streams for FREE.
In the UK, the race from Aintree will be shown on ITV and on its streaming service, ITVX.
In Ireland, a live stream can be found on VM Play.
Unblock geo-restrictions: Use a VPN to watch Grand National 2025 for free on your usual streaming service above if you're away from the UK or Ireland.
Watch 2025 Grand National live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular horse racing live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Grand National 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.
Watch Grand National live streams 2025 in the US
Horse racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Grand National on FanDuelTV. Plus, highlights will be shown later on Fox Sports..
To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
Watch Grand National live stream 2025 in Australia
In Australia, the 2025 Grand National is scheduled to be shown on Racing.com, which can also be accessed with selected Foxtel packages.
Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Foxtel when traveling abroad.
2025 Grand National schedule
All times are BST local time on Saturday, April 5
1.20pm – William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle
1.55pm – Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
2.30pm – William Hill Handicap Steeplechase
3.05pm – Ivy Liverpool Hurdle
4pm – Randox Grand National Handicap Steeplechase
5pm – Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Steeplechase
5.35pm – Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat
2025 Grand National runners and riders
1. I Am Maximus Paul Townend
2. Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch
3. Nick Rockett Patrick Mullins
4. Grangeclare West Brian Hayes
5. Hewick Gavin Sheehan
6. Minella Indo Rachael Blackmore
7. Appreciate It Sean O'Keeffe
8. Minella Cocooner Jonathan Burke
9. Conflated Jordan Gainford
10. Stumptown Keith Donoghue
11. Hitman Freddie Gingell
12. Beauport Sam Twiston-Davies
13. Bravemansgame James Reveley
14. Chantry House James Bowen
15. Threeunderthrufive Harry Skelton
16. Perceval Legallois Mark Walsh
17. Kandoo Kid Harry Cobden
18. Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr
19. Intense Raffles J J Slevin
20. Senior Chief Darragh O'Keeffe
21. Idas Boy Harry Bannister
22. Fil Dor Sam Ewing
23. Broadway Boy Tom Bellamy
24. Coko Beach Jody McGarvey
25. Stay Away Fay Paul O'Brien
26. Meetingofthewaters Danny Mullins
27. Monbeg Genius Nick Scholfield
28. Vanillier Sean Flanagan
29. Horantzau D'airy Ciaran Gethings
30. Hyland Nico de Boinville
31. Celebre D'allen Micheal Nolan
32. Three Card Brag Sean Bowen
33. Twig Beau Morgan
34. Duffle Coat Danny Gilligan
