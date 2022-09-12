How to watch the Emmys online for free – start time and nominees for the 74th Primetime Awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards returns to Los Angeles tonight, celebrating an incredible year for the small screen. Nominations include Succession, White Lotus, Euphoria, Ted Lasso and a many more, and the star-studded night is an unmissable event for any television aficionado. US fans can stream the 2022 Emmys live on Peacock or cable on NBC, and those outside the US can watch for FREE on YouTube and the Emmy's website. Watch a free Emmys live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Now in its 74th year, the Emmys is a glittering showcase of the finest acting, production and directorial talent of the last 12 months – and what a 12 months it's been.

Zendaya looks to be a favourite to take her second Lead Drama Actress award, with competition from Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of Succession are pitted against each other again, this time off-screen, for Lead Drama Actor, but Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae could pip both.

The surreal White Lotus takes the prize for most nominations at 20, with a massive 8 of those recognising actors on the show. Bob Odenkirk and Better Call Saul are also in the running – but it looks likely they'll get their time to shine next year when the show's finale will be eligible. Follow our guide below to watch the Emmys wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards for free

Rejoice, television fans outside the US – the Emmys are entirely free to watch, live and direct.

All you need to do is head to the Emmys website (opens in new tab) or the official YouTube channel (opens in new tab) to catch all the action as it happens. However, if you happen to be in the US on Monday, there's still a super simple way of getting access to a free Emmys live stream. All you need to do is use a VPN (opens in new tab) – full instructions on how to do that below.

How to watch 2022 Emmy awards with a VPN

If you're in the United States and don't have a Peacock subscription, using a VPN (opens in new tab) (Virtual Private Network) is the perfect solution. We typically recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A VPN lets you access geo-blocked content on YouTube and other websites from wherever you are in the world. Good to know, right?

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Emmy awards

Using a VPN is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Emmy awards, you may wish to choose 'UK' for full YouTube and Emmy website coverage.

3. Then head over to YouTube (opens in new tab) or the Emmys site (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Emmy awards live stream.

How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards in the US

In the US, the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock (opens in new tab) (Peacock subscription from just $4.99 a month).

Another option is to watch NBC via Sling TV. You'll want the Sling Blue package for access to NBC. New users get 50 percent off their first month.

Can you watch the 2022 Emmy Awards outside the US?

Only US citizens are restricted from watching a free Emmys live stream, so yes, those in the UK, Australia, Canada, India, and just about anywhere else can watch free of charge. Simply head to the YouTube channel (opens in new tab) or Emmys website (opens in new tab) to tune in.

2022 Emmy awards – full list of nominees

ACTOR AWARDS

Lead Actress – Drama

Jodie Comer –Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead Actor – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Lead Actress – Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor – Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress – Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout

Lead Actor – Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Supporting Actress – Drama

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor – Drama

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Supporting Actress – Comedy

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor – Comedy

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Guest Actress – Drama

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter– Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Guest Actor – Drama

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed– Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress – Comedy

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Guest Actor – Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

SHOW AWARDS

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

