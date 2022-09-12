How to watch the Emmys online for free – start time and nominees for the 74th Primetime Awards

By What Hi-Fi?
published

Ted Lasso and Succession lead the nominations

Emmy Award trophy and a man in a velvet tuxedo
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jay L. Clendenin)

The 2022 Emmy Awards returns to Los Angeles tonight, celebrating an incredible year for the small screen. Nominations include Succession, White Lotus, Euphoria, Ted Lasso and a many more, and the star-studded night is an unmissable event for any television aficionado. US fans can stream the 2022 Emmys live on Peacock or cable on NBC, and those outside the US can watch for FREE on YouTube and the Emmy's website. Watch a free Emmys live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Emmys

Date: Monday, 12th September

Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST / 10am AEDT (Mon)

US streams: Peacock (opens in new tab) | Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Watch Peacock from overseas with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

FREE global stream: YouTube (opens in new tab) | Emmys website (opens in new tab)

Now in its 74th year, the Emmys is a glittering showcase of the finest acting, production and directorial talent of the last 12 months – and what a 12 months it's been.

Zendaya looks to be a favourite to take her second Lead Drama Actress award, with competition from Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of Succession are pitted against each other again, this time off-screen, for Lead Drama Actor, but Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae could pip both.

The surreal White Lotus takes the prize for most nominations at 20, with a massive 8 of those recognising actors on the show. Bob Odenkirk and Better Call Saul are also in the running – but it looks likely they'll get their time to shine next year when the show's finale will be eligible. Follow our guide below to watch the Emmys wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards for free

You Tube TV

(Image credit: YouTube)

Rejoice, television fans outside the US – the Emmys are entirely free to watch, live and direct.

All you need to do is head to the Emmys website (opens in new tab) or the official YouTube channel (opens in new tab) to catch all the action as it happens. However, if you happen to be in the US on Monday, there's still a super simple way of getting access to a free Emmys live stream. All you need to do is use a VPN (opens in new tab) – full instructions on how to do that below.

How to watch 2022 Emmy awards with a VPN

If you're in the United States and don't have a Peacock subscription, using a VPN (opens in new tab) (Virtual Private Network) is the perfect solution. We typically recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A VPN lets you access geo-blocked content on YouTube and other websites from wherever you are in the world. Good to know, right?

(opens in new tab)

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Paramount Plus on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Emmy awards

Using a VPN is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Emmy awards, you may wish to choose 'UK' for full YouTube and Emmy website coverage.

3. Then head over to YouTube (opens in new tab) or the Emmys site (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Emmy awards live stream.

How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards in the US

Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the US, the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock (opens in new tab) (Peacock subscription from just $4.99 a month).

Another option is to watch NBC via Sling TV. You'll want the Sling Blue package for access to NBC. New users get 50 percent off their first month.

(opens in new tab)

2022 Emmy Awards | 50 percent off Sling TV (opens in new tab)
Catch the Emmy Awards and much more with 50% off your first month of Sling TV Blue. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Can you watch the 2022 Emmy Awards outside the US?

Only US citizens are restricted from watching a free Emmys live stream, so yes, those in the UK, Australia, Canada, India, and just about anywhere else can watch free of charge. Simply head to the YouTube channel (opens in new tab) or Emmys website (opens in new tab) to tune in.

2022 Emmy awards – full list of nominees

The cast of Emmys favourite Succession

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

ACTOR AWARDS

Lead Actress – Drama

Jodie Comer –Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead Actor – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance

Lead Actress Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout

Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Supporting Actress Drama 

Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor Drama 

Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance

Supporting Actress Comedy 

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor Comedy

Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Guest Actress Drama

Hope Davis – Succession
Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
Martha Kelly – Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan – Succession
Harriet Walter– Succession
Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Guest Actor Drama

Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwell – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed– Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress Comedy 

Jane Adams – Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Guest Actor Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance – Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

SHOW AWARDS

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

