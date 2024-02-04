Watch Grammys live stream 2024 – nominees, start time, TV channel

Grammys 2024 live stream

The 2024 Grammys will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday, 4th February, at 8pm ET and 5pm PT (1am Monday morning in the UK). In Australia the ceremony is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 and 7 Plus. If you're currently away from home, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Grammys 2024 live stream: preview

The names of “Kill Bill” singer SZA and "Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift are plastered all over the 2024 Grammys, but Tracy Chapman and Joni Mitchell may well end up stealing the show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday.

Mitchell, a nine-time Grammy Award winner, has never performed at the awards show before, while Chapman’s duet with Best Country Solo Performance nominee Luke Combs, whose cover of her 1988 "Fast Car" has been a sensation, could go down in Grammys lore.

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel will also be performing, while U2 will be dialing in from their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

With nine nominations, SZA is up for the most awards, followed by singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers, and the prolific sound engineer Serban Ghenea with seven each. Swift, however, is up for each of the top three prizes, and it wouldn’t be a shock if she swept the board.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Grammys live stream from anywhere in the world.

The 2024 Grammys are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, 4th February 2024. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

FREE Grammys live stream 2024

Cord cutters can stream the Grammys on Paramount Plus. Note: you need the Showtime add-on to watch live, otherwise you'll have to wait and watch on-demand. Use the FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial to watch Grammys 2024 for FREE. Outside the US? Use a top-rated VPN Paramount Plus when travelling abroad. We find that ExpressVPN works a treat. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series, 1883, all things Star Trek, plus live sports action from CBS. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be Fubo, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels. It's much more expensive – from $79.99 a month – but new users get a 7-day free trial. Again, you can access Fubo from abroad with a good VPN, if you're stuck outside the US.

Watch Grammys 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Grammys live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2024 Grammys from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Grammys live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

Never used a VPN? It's easy...

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2024 Grammys, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for free-to-stream 7Plus.

3. Then head over to 7Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the FREE 2024 Grammys live stream!

Watch Grammys 2024 for FREE

In Australia, the 2024 Grammys are being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 and its 7Plus streaming service.

Again, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to access 7Plus when travelling outside of Oz.

The 7Plus streaming service is free to use if you live in Australia and is compatible with most smart devices. The 2024 Grammys are set to start at 12pm AEDT on Monday, 5th February, though the entire show will be repeated at 9.05pm AEDT.

Can I watch the Grammys live stream in the UK?

UK: Watch highlights on live.grammy.com

Once again, there's no UK broadcaster for the 2024 Grammy, though fans can stream highlights from the ceremony on the Grammy's official website. Remember: US and Aussie fans visiting the UK can use a VPN to unblock their usual Grammys live stream from anywhere.

Grammys 2024 live stream start times

Global Grammys 2024 start times

UK: 1am (Monday)

1am (Monday) Central Europe: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) USA (ET/PT): 8pm / 5pm

8pm / 5pm Australia: 9am (Monday)

9am (Monday) New Zealand: 2pm (Monday)

Who are the Grammy 2024 nominees? The nominees for the main Grammys 2024 awards are as follows: Record of the Year

"Worship" – Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" – Boygenius

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

"Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" – SZA Album Of The Year

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The Record – Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA Song Of The Year

"A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" – Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty You can see a full list of the Grammys 2024 nominees here.

