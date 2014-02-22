Qobuz, the French hi-res music streaming service that was recently added to Sonos, has confirmed here at the Bristol Show that it will introduce hi-res downloads in the UK from March/April.

Currently the service offers streaming of FLAC files in CD-quality (16-bit/44.1kHz) for £20 a month or in MP3 (320kbps) for £10/month.

The download service will offer CD-quality albums for around €12 each and Studio Master hi-res ones (up to 24-bit/192kHz) for around €15 each. UK prices will be confirmed at launch. Unlike US rival HD tracks, which is due to launch in the UK soon, Qobuz offers high-quality streaming as well as digital downloads.

Either way, this is good news for those who want access to better-than-MP3 quality digital music. The company is currently in talks with other hi-fi manufacturers with the aim of offering its service on a wider range of products.

Qobuz has a library of more than 17 million tracks, and more than 5000 albums in Studio Master high-res quality.

By Andy Clough

