Spotify's HiFi tier could finally be about to launch

Spotify's HiFi lossless tier could finally be about to launch – a full six years after it was first teased. As expected, the tier will offer 24-bit lossless audio, and will put AI to work helping you create playlists, according to the latest leak which surfaced on Reddit (via The Verge).

The leaker has found Spotify source code referencing the lossless tier. It also backs up a previous report that said the tier would be called 'Supermium'.

According to the leak, Spotify will refer to lossless audio as having "no lags and delays". It says Spotify will offer 30 hours of audio book listening a month with the tier, along with the ability to order your music library by mood, activity and genre.

It looks like mixing tools could turn you into a bedroom DJ, too. The source code mentions advanced tools like being able to order playlists by beats per minute and blend one song into another. Another feature called 'soundcheck' would show what "mix of sounds is uniquely you" based on your listening history and habits.

And the price? $19.99, although this could just be a placeholder. Spotify has previously mentioned a Platinum tier at that price that would include HiFi's lossless audio. Spotify's Premium plan currently costs £10 / $10 / AU$12.

Spotify is staying mum regarding the veracity of this leak. A spokesperson told The Verge that while the firm is "constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users", it wouldn't "comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time."

Spotify first teased the HiFi tier back in 2017, before officially announcing it in 2021. Since then... nothing. Well, not exactly. In March of this year, the firm confirmed the tier was still definitely coming, it just couldn't say when. Since its initial announcement, Apple Music and Amazon Music started offering lossless audio at no extra fee, parking their tanks squarely on Spotify's lawn. Can Spotify HiFi justify charging extra? Especially after such a protracted delay? Watch this space...

MORE:

With Apple and Amazon offering lossless streaming for no extra charge, what now for their rivals?

How Spotify saved the music industry but left some genres behind

33 Spotify tips, tricks and features

Compare the best music streaming services