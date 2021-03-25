Panasonic announces PMX802 all-in-one system powered by Technics

Panasonic has launched the PMX802, a new all-in-one hi-fi system with streaming smarts.

The PMX802 is designed to fit easily on a bookshelf and includes traditional playback options such as a CD player and DAB+ radio.

As part of the system, you get a pair of 3-way speakers featuring wooden cabinets and silk dome tweeters. They're powered by the main unit's JENO amplifier (Jitter Elimination, Noise-Shaper Optimization Engine) designed by Technics.

There’s also built-in Chromecast, WiFi, Bluetooth and Airplay 2 connectivity, Google Assistant compatibility, and Spotify Connect support.

If you want to use the PMX802 with your TV, it has optical and AUX inputs with an auto-play function to automatically start playing when the TV is switched on.

The system's most distinguishing feature is its ability to stream hi-res audio using Chromecast, with support for services such as Tidal and Deezer courtesy of Airable. There's also the option to play digital files from an external drive via the front-mounted USB socket, including FLAC files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Panasonic has also included a ‘CD High-Res Re-Master’ function that it claims will help improve CD playback quality and a similar 'remastering' process that's applied to lower quality digital files.

The PMX802 comes in silver or black, costing £549, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

