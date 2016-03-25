From 4K TVs to headphones, soundbars to digital radios, there will be no shortage of deals to check out from the biggest retailers and specialist hi-fi and home cinema shops in the Easter sales.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your system, take your first steps into hi-fi or get a new TV for the front room, this bank holiday weekend might just be the best time to do it.

We've rounded-up the deals on offer from the likes of Argos, Amazon, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks, to help you find a bargain. Scroll down to see details from all the big retailers. For the best deals on our favourite products, check out our deals pages in the links below.

MORE: Best TV deals

MORE: Best soundbar and soundbase deals

MORE: Best speaker deals

MORE: Best headphone deals

Amazon Easter sale

Amazon has been running Easter deals all week, but there will still be plenty more over the bank holiday weekend. Click on the link below to find out more.

Shop all the Amazon Easter sales

Argos Easter sales

The Argos Big Red Event promises discount prices on 1000s of products, including discounts on smart TVs, tablets and games consoles. You can pick up the PS4 with The Division and get £20 of vouchers for £270, find savings of up to £150 on LG, Samsung, Sony and Philips TVs, and save on Acer, Lenovo and Samsung tablets.

See all the Argos Easter deals

Carphone Warehouse Easter sale

Carphone Warehouse is offering deals on the Samsung Galaxy A3, Sony Xperia M5, Sony Xperia Z5, Sony Xperia Z5 Compact and the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium.

Shop the Carphone Warehouse Easter deals

Currys PC World Easter sale

Currys PC World has a huge selection of Easter deals up for grabs this weekend. Highlights include the Award-winning Samsung UE55JS8500 4K TV for £1350 and the excellent Panasonic TX-40CX680B for £500.

There's also a huge £2600 saving on the Samsung UE65JS9500, a deal not to be missed.

You can shop all the Currys TV deals here.

Currys also has a number of speaker deals, including the UE Boom 2 for £110 and JBL Charge 2+ for £100. You can shop all the Currys hi-fi system and speaker deals here.

Shop all the Currys PC World Easter deals here

eBuyer Easter sale

If you don't mind having an ex-display TV or projector in order to save more money, then eBuyer is the place to go this Easter weekend. You'll find a number of Samsung TVs and a couple of Optoma projectors.

Shop the eBuyer Easter deals

Finlux Easter sale

Finlux is holding its own sale this weekend and up to the 31st March. There's a TV for every room of the house, from a budget 22in TV to a 55in 4K Ultra HD set for less than a grand.

Shop the Finlux Easter deals

Game Easter sale

Game has a huge sale this weekend with savings on many of the big name games, including Star Wars Battlefront, Fifa 16, GTA V and Far Cry Primal.

You can also get a number of PS4 and Xbox One console bundle deals, starting at £270 and £250 respectively.

Shop the Game Easter deals

John Lewis Easter sale

John Lewis is holding its usual Easter sale and has a huge saving on its 55JL9100 4K TV, now available for £650. There's a healthy £1300 saving on the Panasonic TX-55CR852, which you can pick up for £1000. You can shop all the John Lewis Easter TV deals here.

John Lewis also has a number of deals on tablets, including £70 off the iPad Air, and there are savings on Samsung's new range of multi-room speakers and £25 off the Libratone Zipp.

Shop all the John Lewis Easter deals

Richer Sounds Easter sale

Richer Sounds has deals on a range of products, including the Yamaha YSP-2500 soundbar for £500 and Monitor Audio's A100 stereo amp for £129, a huge reduction on the original £400.

You can also grab a pair of Q Acoustics 2020i speakers for £100 or a BenQ W1400 projector for £800.

Shop all the Richer Sounds Easter deals

Sevenoaks Easter sale

Sevenoaks has a section of its website dedicated to Easter sales, and there are some decent deals to be had. You can pick up the Award-winning Marantz CD6005 for £250 and the accompanying PM6005 stereo amplifier for another £250. Or if you're after a streamer, the Pioneer N-50A is available for £369.

Other products in the Sevenoaks Easter sales include the Bluesound Powernode 2, Denon AVR-X2200, Denon D-M40DAB and NAD D 3020.

Shop all the Sevenoaks Sound and Vision deals

Superfi Easter sale

Superfi also has a number of Easter deals, including the Denon AVR-X220W for £379 and Monitor Audio MASS 5.1 speaker package for £600, saving you £200. You can also save on the Samsung UE40JU500 TV, as well as the Marantz CD6005 and PM6005.

Shop all the Superfi Easter deals

Tesco Easter sale

Tesco has a number of savings on various Samsung, LG and Panasonic TVs this bank holiday weekend. Check them out using the link below.

Shop all the Tesco Easter sales

Zavvi Easter sale

Zavvi has deals on games and consoles as well as View Quest radios and a B&O BeoPlay A2 speaker.

Shop the Zavvi Easter deals