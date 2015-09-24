German manufacturer Canton is to launch the Musicbox XS, the first in a new series of portables.

The Bluetooth speaker aims to deliver a hi-fi sound from its compact body, and will benefit from Canton’s 40+ years of hi-fi knowledge.

It features Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX for a higher-quality sound and NFC for instant pairing with compatible devices.

Two Musicbox speakers can be connected together to create a stereo pair, with each speaker offering 10 hours of playback from a single charge. A 3.5mm auxiliary input is available for a wired connection.

Richard Chatley, Canton business manager at Computers Unlimited said: “The Musicbox range provides that unique Canton sound whenever and wherever you want it.”

“As well as class-leading sound at the price, the Musicbox XS offers superb build quality and features.”

The Canton Musicbox XS will be available from early October for £150.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers 2015