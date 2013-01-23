Wireless speaker specialist Braven has announced the latest addition to its growing family of portable Bluetooth speakers, the Braven 570.

The Braven 570 has an integrated battery giving you up to 10 hours of portable playback, and also sports a USB connection allowing you to charge your phone or tablet. Handy.

A surface-coating made from an 'impact resistant material' should afford some protection when you're out and about.

The 570 can pair with any Bluetooth smartphone, tablet or computer from up to 33ft away for wireless music playback, and there's an internal microphone for using it as a hands-free speaker phone.

Presented in Artic white and Lunar black finishes, the Braven 570 is available now for £100 via Braven.eu and other stockists now.

