We were hoping for big things from Apple’s 3rd Gen flagship wireless earbuds when they entered our test room (and our ears). After all, the Pro 2 was the first pair of Apple buds that we’d ever deemed worthy of a five-star rating.

But just because the old version of a product was five stars doesn’t mean the result will be the same for the new model. There have been occasions in my almost two decades on What Hi-Fi? where our reaction has been one of disappointment rather than delight.

Thankfully, though the AirPods Pro 3 did enough to convince our review team that not only did they deserve five stars, they also deserve to go straight into our best wireless earbuds buying guide as the best AirPods you can currently buy.

Okay, so the AirPods Pro 3 don’t rewrite the rulebook when it comes to the category, but they do take what we loved about their predecessors and build on it in several ways.

One thing that does separate them from the outgoing Pro 2 model is that the design has been tweaked. When you read about the changes and see what has happened (the main body of each bud is slightly smaller and the nozzle now points more towards your ear canal), it doesn’t sound like much, but the AirPods Pro 3 do feel different.

Apple has also tweaked the design of its tips, which now feature a layer of 'foam-infused microspheres'. This isolates the user more, and we found that during testing, the added thickness might mean it's worth trying a smaller size of eartip.

The new Pro 3 design sticks out more, but some members of our review team found they actually fit more securely, while others preferred the shallower profile of Pro 2. As is the case with all wireless earbuds, only after you’ve tried them for yourself will you be able to tell if they’re for you.

Back to the Pro 3, and our review team was impressed with how Apple has managed to up the noise-cancelling ability. It was good before, but as we said in our AirPods Pro 3 review, we think they now “shave off a greater amount of mid and low frequency noise” (compared to the Pro 2 model).

You’re a bit more aware of the strength of the noise-cancelling, but its ability to block out environmental noise effectively is very impressive.

Sonically, the AirPods Pro 3 build on the wonderfully balanced, cohesive sound we were treated to in their predecessors, but the new model sounds even clearer and more detailed. Voices have a bit more body and texture to them, and highs sound purer, too.

Are they perfect? No pair of wireless earbuds is, and if there’s one thing to highlight is battery life. Eight hours per charge in itself is fine and par for the course at this price point, but the charging case only provides an additional two charges, which seems stingy by current standards.

Obviously, if you don’t own an iPhone, the lure of the AirPods Pro 3 won’t be particularly strong – thankfully, though, there’s no shortage of alternatives out there which we rate just as highly.

Our list includes the Award-winning Technics EAH-AZ100, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) and the older Sony WF-1000XM5, all of which you’ll find over on our best wireless earbuds buying guide.

