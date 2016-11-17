Looking to add a little Nordic minimalism to your life? Then Bang & Olufsen's new collection has come just in time.

Most people might think of stark blacks and whites when they picture minimalism, but B&O's 'Cool Modern Collection' focuses on brass-toned aluminium, in an attempt, the company claims, to create a "warm polished ambience".

The products in this line include the new BeoVision 14 television, the wireless music system BeoSound 35, the BeoLab 18 speakers, and the BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2 speaker system.

The collection also introduces two new fabric colours for speaker covers, the dark 'Purple Heart' and the velvet blue 'Parisian Night'.

The 'Cool Modern Collection' will be available in Bang & Olufsen stores from 17th November.

