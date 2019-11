It's not just Best Buy that's rolling out the discounts this Bank Holiday weekend.

We've just been given an exclusive preview of the hot deals that will be available from Sevenoaks Sound & Vision from Thursday, August 25th until September 3rd.

So, without further ado, here you go:

Home cinema receivers



• Pioneer SC-LX83 £1,299 (save £700) – AV package deals available



• Yamaha RX-V3067 £829 (save £670) – AV package deals available



AV speaker packages



• Boston SoundWare XS 5.1 £229 (save £180) – AV package deals available



• Canton Movie 125 MX £329 (save £70) – AV package deals available



• KEF KHT7005 £369 (save £430 – less than half price)



Blu-ray players



• Denon DBP-2012UD 3D/multi-region £649 (save £100)



• Panasonic DMP-BD75 £79 (save £70 off original price)



• Panasonic DMP-BDT110 3D/multi-region £109 (save £70) + claim 7 free Blu-ray films (offer ends 31st August)



• Pioneer BDP-LX54 3D/multi-region £249 (save £150)



• Sony BDP-S780 3D/multi-region £199 (save £50)



CD/DAB systems

• Marantz M-CR502DAB CD/DAB system (exc speakers) £269 (save £140) + Hi-Fi package deals available



Plasma TVs



• Panasonic TX-P46ST30 46in Full HD/3D TV £749 (save £550) + claim free five-year warranty (In-Store Only)



Subwoofers



• Velodyne CHT-8Q £299 (save £161, black only)

To view more sale offers, visit the Sevenoaks website.

