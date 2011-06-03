Trending

Panasonic DMP-BDT110 review

A scaled down version of the DMP-BDT310, Panasonic's DMP-BDT110 offers a fine spec nonetheless Tested at £150

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

If HD pictures and sound are your priority, the BDT110 excels at the money

For

  • Fine spec
  • low price
  • outstanding high-def 2D and 3D pictures
  • forceful, nuanced sound
  • now has Viera Connect

Against

  • DVD upscaling can be bettered (by the Sony)
  • remote control could stand a rethink

Last month’s issue included a five-star First Test of Panasonic’s £230 DMP-BDT310.

This BDT110 does without a few of its sibling’s specification highlights, as well as being usefully cheaper – and we think it could represent even better value.

Having just one HDMI output makes the BDT110 less flexible than the BDT310, but we don’t miss the more expensive machine’s touch-free disc tray sensor.

And in every other respect the BDT110’s right on the money: all your favourite disc formats are catered for, there’s plenty of online functionality (both a wi-fi dongle and Skype-orientated camera are cost options) and DLNA support too. It will even turn 2D into depth-adjustable 3D.

Luxurious high-def pictures
Give the Panasonic a Blu-ray to sink its teeth into, and it’s performance is instantly and undeniably class-leading.

Luxuriously deep black tones, sky-high detail levels and unflappable motion tracking all make for highly compelling pictures.

White tones are clean, and while the colour palette is a little on the sombre side of neutral, it’s expansive and vivid enough to endow movies with real drama. Lifelike skin-tones, as well, add to the impression of a sorted high-def device.

As a 3D player, the Panasonic’s the most enjoyable of its peers – if only by a tiny margin.

It combines stability, impressive depth of field and assured motion with fine foreground detail and lifelike edges to deliver Avatar in fine fashion.

Less impressive upscaler
It’s at its least impressive when upscaling DVDs. It’s no catastrophe, but do experiment to see if your TV might upscale the standard-definition picture better.

The Panasonic also leads the field where sound is concerned.

Chunky and dynamic, but detailed and atmospheric too, it does more justice to a well-sorted high-def soundtrack than any of its close rivals.

One more thing. Panasonic has now issued a firmware upgrade to bring the newer (and better) Viera Connect internet portal found on its 2011 TVs to its latest range of Blu-ray players, including this one.

The picture quality it’s capable of when streaming online content just tightens the BDT110’s grip on five stars.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberDMPBDT110EB
Product NamePanasonic DMP-BDT110
Product ModelDMP-BDT110

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • DMP-BDT110 3D Blu-ray Disc Player
  • 1 x Remote Control
  • 2 x Batteries for Remote Control
  • 1 x AC Mains Lead
DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Number of Discs1
Media FormatsBD-RE
Dual-Layer Media SupportedYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43 cm
Depth17.9 cm
Weight Approximate1.60 kg
Height3.5 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions3.5 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 17.9 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video

Memory

Memory Card SupportedSD

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year