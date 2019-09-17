Amazon discounts Fire tablets and Kindles ahead of launching new models

Amazon Prime members can now pick up Amazon's Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers on the cheap, thanks to a sale. The discounts come ahead of an Amazon product launch on 25th September, stoking rumours the e-tail giant is prepping new models.

The Fire 7 tablet is reduced to just $30 ($20 off the normal price), while the Fire HD8 starts at $50. And if you're looking for a kids' tablet for the little ones, you're in luck - the Fire 7 Kids Edition is now just $60, while the 8-inch version is $90. Both are discounted by $40.

Digital bookworms are also in for a treat. The Kindle Paperwhite has $40 off (reducing it to $90), while the standard Kindle is down by $25 to just $65.

All these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. And they only seem to be live in the US.

We're expecting to see new models of these devices at Amazon's autumn tech launch, alongside new Echo smart speakers. Roll on the 25th.

MORE:

• Best tablets

• Should you buy an Amazon Fire TV 4K?

• Amazon Echo devices compared