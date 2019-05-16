Amazon's new Fire 7 tablets: More storage, Alexa upgrade, and Kids Edition

Updating your tablet often means a hike in price, but with its newest Fire 7 – available to pre-order today – Amazon has bucked the trend.

The newest version of the brand's lightest tablet, the Amazon Fire 7 comes with a faster quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, twice the base storage (16GB or 32GB available) and Alexa hands-free control. This means you can talk to Alexa even when the screen is on standby and toggle her off in settings if she's being overly keen – and prices still start from £49.99.

There's also an HD 720p upgraded 2MP front-facing camera, unlimited cloud storage at no extra cost and three new colours in addition to black: twilight blue, plum and sage. The tablets also include Amazon-exclusive features, including ASAP, Second Screen, For You, X-Ray, Prime Video Downloads and Amazon Fire For Kids.

Also launching today is an all-new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, priced at £99.99. It features that faster processor and 16GB of memory, but an additional 'kid-proof' case with hands-free viewing stand, a two-year guarantee, and one year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, which should (hopefully) help for those long car journeys this summer.

Both the Amazon Fire 7 and and Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition are available to pre-order today, and will start shipping on 6th June.

